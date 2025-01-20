The first multiplayer demo for my most anticipated RTS, Tempest Rising, is out now
Along with the PvE skirmish mode, so you can comp stomp with your buddies.
There are a surprising number of RTS romps knocking about these days, but few of them have managed to leave a mark. Pessimism has overtaken me, but there are some exceptions. Tempest Rising—Slipgate Ironwork's sci-fi throwback—is one of them. If you've ever dreamed of a reality where EA didn't completely wreck Westwood's Tiberium saga, this one's for you.
Last summer's demo convinced me that it's on the right track. There really hasn't been a Command & Conquer successor so primed to carry on Westwood's legacy before. A couple of missions, though, don't tell the whole story.
Multiplayer might not be at the heart of real-time strategy (despite the number of developers who have been mistakenly convinced that it is), but it's still a vital component. Certainly it's one of the reasons why StarCraft 2 managed to sit at the top of the pile for so many years. The good news, then, is that Tempest Rising's latest demo is showcasing its multiplayer chops.
Between now and February 3, you'll be able to duke it out with human players across a trio of maps: The Alps (2v2), Oasis (1v1) and Altitude (1v1). If you're more into comp stomps, though, you'll also be able to take the skirmish mode for a spin, too, flinging troops, drones and tanks at AI foes. All to the beat of a heavy, industrial, tinnitus-inducing soundtrack that features bangers from none other than Frank Klepacki himself.
The full game, meanwhile, will also include custom matches and ranked matchmaking, alongside the skirmishes and twin campaigns. It's not too far off, either. Tempest Rising is launching on Steam on April 24, or a week earlier if you shell out a few quid more for the deluxe version.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Fraser is the UK online editor and has actually met The Internet in person. With over a decade of experience, he's been around the block a few times, serving as a freelancer, news editor and prolific reviewer. Strategy games have been a 30-year-long obsession, from tiny RTSs to sprawling political sims, and he never turns down the chance to rave about Total War or Crusader Kings. He's also been known to set up shop in the latest MMO and likes to wind down with an endlessly deep, systemic RPG. These days, when he's not editing, he can usually be found writing features that are 1,000 words too long or talking about his dog.