The first multiplayer demo for my most anticipated RTS, Tempest Rising, is out now

There are a surprising number of RTS romps knocking about these days, but few of them have managed to leave a mark. Pessimism has overtaken me, but there are some exceptions. Tempest Rising—Slipgate Ironwork's sci-fi throwback—is one of them. If you've ever dreamed of a reality where EA didn't completely wreck Westwood's Tiberium saga, this one's for you.

Last summer's demo convinced me that it's on the right track. There really hasn't been a Command & Conquer successor so primed to carry on Westwood's legacy before. A couple of missions, though, don't tell the whole story.

Multiplayer might not be at the heart of real-time strategy (despite the number of developers who have been mistakenly convinced that it is), but it's still a vital component. Certainly it's one of the reasons why StarCraft 2 managed to sit at the top of the pile for so many years. The good news, then, is that Tempest Rising's latest demo is showcasing its multiplayer chops.

Between now and February 3, you'll be able to duke it out with human players across a trio of maps: The Alps (2v2), Oasis (1v1) and Altitude (1v1). If you're more into comp stomps, though, you'll also be able to take the skirmish mode for a spin, too, flinging troops, drones and tanks at AI foes. All to the beat of a heavy, industrial, tinnitus-inducing soundtrack that features bangers from none other than Frank Klepacki himself.

The full game, meanwhile, will also include custom matches and ranked matchmaking, alongside the skirmishes and twin campaigns. It's not too far off, either. Tempest Rising is launching on Steam on April 24, or a week earlier if you shell out a few quid more for the deluxe version.