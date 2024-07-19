The creators of cyberpunk bartending sim VA-11 Hall-A are following it up with an amazing-looking 'active time action' RPG

.45 Parabellum Bloodhound has an immediately arresting first trailer: the breakcore beats, gloomy tenements, and turn of the millennium anime swagger really speak to me, and it's also coming from cyberpunk bartending visual novel VA-11 Hall-A creator Sukeban Games.

The developer's direct sequel to VA-11 Hall-A, a second bartending visual novel called N1RV Ann-A, seems to be on indefinite hiatus after undisclosed difficulties. "Development began in late 2019 during a tumultuous time for the team," Sukeban wrote of .45 Parabellum Bloodhound's inception. "We landed on its current form roughly two years ago."

.45 PARABELLUM BLOODHOUND - 1st Trailer - YouTube Watch On

It's giving the best kind of experimental PS2 action game, sporting fixed camera angles, a variety of interesting enemy designs⁠—I spotted a speedy ninja, fire wizard, and some kind of mech-tank in the trailer alone⁠—and what looks like a tactical, paused ability selection the dev refers to as "Active Time Action." I still barely understand what "Active Time Action" is, but this seems like a great game for Steam Deck. Or even better, a modern PC hooked up to a CRT monitor.

But I'm here for the vibes: the music, art style, and UI are all a real treat. Bloodhound calls to mind classic sci-fi anime like Ghost in the Shell, while its specific melding of PS1 noise and dithering with anachronistically high-quality assets reminds me of 2022's excellent Signalis. The UI, meanwhile, has a similarly incongruous but appealing mix of pixelated PS1 JRPG fonts and Persona-style poppy graphic design.

.45 Parabellum Bloodhound currently does not have a release window, but Sukeban says that its script is finalized and the studio is "building the remaining chapters." You can wishlist .45 Parabellum Bloodhound on Steam.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Sukeban Games) (Image credit: Sukeban Games) (Image credit: Sukeban Games) (Image credit: Sukeban Games)