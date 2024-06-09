Tabletop-inspired RPG Citizen Sleeper 2 lets you command a ship and a crew in its sci-fi future early next year

Citizen Sleeper's bleak but hopeful future will get its second chapter in Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector, early next year.

Developer Jump Over The Age debuted a new trailer for the tabletop-inspired sci-fi RPG at the PC Gaming Show today, which gives us a peek at its expanded scope. Instead of simply trying to survive as a digitized consciousness in a robot body, you'll have a whole crew to take care of, too.

The future portrayed by Citizen Sleeper and its sequel is bleak—corporations own everything from your home to your very bones—and the goal of the game is to build relationships and find ways to survive no matter how scarce your resources get. Your decisions in the first game could be as mundane as ordering a burger or as high-stakes as convincing a mercenary to spare your life.

Citizen Sleeper 2 will use the same dice-rolling system as the first game. Each day you make progress toward different goals by "spending" various dice, all while meeting new characters who offer help and have their own problems to work through. The stress of taking care of yourself was intense in Citizen Sleeper 1, so I imagine it's going to be even more precarious trying to manage a whole ship and crew in 2.

"It's my attempt to capture what's special about stories like Cowboy Bebop and Firefly," creator Gareth Damian Martin said last year, "where it's not about hauling tons of titanium across the galaxy, but it's about getting into trouble with a complex cast of characters, improvising, making do, and always running on the edge of disaster."

Citizen Sleeper 2 will launch on Steam, as well as PC Game Pass, early next year. That's plenty of time to sink into the first game and its DLC—which are also available on Game Pass.