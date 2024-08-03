Mega streamer Kai Cenat is streaming Bloodborne to call attention to fan demand for a PC port: 'PlayStation, FromSoft, this is one of the most highly requested games for a remaster and a PC version'

After getting super into Elden Ring and even pulling a marathon monster stream of Shadow of the Erdtree that included a professional therapist talking him through his difficulties with the final boss, streaming star Kai Cenat is checking out the rest of FromSoftware's back catalogue on stream. But Cenat isn't just playing the beloved 2015 PS4 exclusive, Bloodborne for his own benefit⁠—he's hoping his streams might help bring attention to the demand for a remaster and/or PC port.

"I don't think I have the power to do that," Cenat said in response to a chat question about him somehow making it happen. The clip was shared to X, "The Everything App" by content creator Chito Gaming. "But I definitely have the power to bring attention to a topic within the Souls community.

"I feel like the developers have watched my every move when it came to me playing these games. So the least that I can do is try to push the narrative for something to happen."

Cenat then addressed the relevant rights holders directly: "PlayStation, FromSoft, this is one of the most highly-requested games for a remaster and a PC version. I haven't even touched it. Just from me entering this community, I want to go ahead and be like 'Hey, can you please do something.'"

It definitely seems like Sony is the big party in need of persuasion: Speaking to PC Gamer senior editor Wes Fenlon in the spring, FromSoftware president Hidetaka Miyazaki said that many employees at the studio wanted to see a PC port of Bloodborne, and jokingly admitted "If I say I want one, I'll get in trouble, but it's nothing I'm opposed to."

The gothic, 19th century monster hunter-themed action-RPG is still probably tied with Elden Ring as my favorite of FromSoft's games, even nine years on. And after all these years, it's still locked at 30fps on the PS4, even lacking resolution and performance bumps from Pro or PS5 hardware. I do gotta say though: Talk of a Bloodborne remaster always makes me nervous. I'm not fond of Bluepoint's new art style for Demon's Souls, and the thought of something like that being how Bloodborne finally makes it to PC feels like a classic monkey's paw situation. Now, a resolution bump and high fps mode "remaster?" That's something I could get behind.

Only time will tell how Sony might choose to respond to the demand for Bloodborne on PC though. For now, I definitely appreciate Cenat putting it back in the headlines, and I wish him luck on his first Bloodborne playthrough. I wonder how tough Bloodborne's baddest fights will seem when you've already gone through the trials of Shadow of the Erdtree.