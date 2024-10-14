Lunacid's Halloween update brings jack-o-lanterns to Wing's Rest, but most importantly a number of bug fixes and an update on language localization

Dark and dingy fantasy dungeon crawler Lunacid has adorned its halls just in time for Halloween, and as a fantasy-loving Halloween fanatic, this is great news for me. Even though the game is already brimming with ghosts and ghouls, KIRA LLC has cut no corners in bringing even more decor to Wing's Rest to help every player celebrate the season, and anyone who feels the same about pumpkins and thematic lighting will probably be just as excited as I am.

As shared via a Steam event post , Wing's Rest has been adorned with jack-o-lanterns, alongside a "couple of other furnishings" and a "mischievous flicker of orange flames" to help you get into the spooky spirit in the abandoned shrine.

Paired with the already nostalgic PS1-era aesthetic of the game, there's something about the Halloween update and addition of chunky pixelated jack-o-lanterns that makes me feel like I could don a cape and a pair of cheap plastic fangs and step into Wing's Rest to go trick or treating, even at my big age. But I think the dark alleys of its dungeons and the curse of whatever lurks within would probably quickly put me off the idea.

That's not all, either. Several improvements and fixes have been made to Lunacid. Details on these were shared alongside the Steam post, and include numerous bug fixes such as Garrat's problems with multitasking—the poor blighter couldn't move while reloading. Basically, a lot of Quality of Life stuff players have been asking for for a while now. The full list of Patch Notes can be found below:

Wand projectiles change colors according to element.

Light Reveal is more helpful.

Fixed Useable Items equipping in wrong slot when used.

Fixed Garrat not moving without reloading.

Fixed menu bugs.

Tried to fix projectile accuracy.

Slightly improved lighting in Wing's Rest.

Fixed Backwards Khopesh.

Added Halloween items.

Added more character portraits.

Made the main menu look better.

In addition to this list, Wing's Rest has also received an adjustment to its lighting, so it's no longer as dark and dingy as you may be used to. Of course, it's still got that grime and grit of an old-school dungeon crawler, it's just a little easier to see what you're looking at, which is great news for someone like me—I appreciate having to squint at my screen less. Don't get me wrong, I love the dreary dark aesthetic, I just don't love that I start jumping at shadows every time it gets a bit dark.

But fixes and decor aside, another part of this Halloween update is the announcement of localization for eight additional languages being in its final phase of testing. Assuming the list of incoming languages is the same as the list shared in June , we can expect Lunacid to add Brazilian, Portuguese, Chinese, Polish, Russian, Spanish (LATAM), Spanish (Spain), Japanese, and Nyan. However, there is a chance that this list has changed over the last three months, so it's best to keep an eye on any further updates as we get even closer to a localization update.

As for why the localisation updates have been taking so long? KIRA LLC emphasised that Lunacid is a very text-heavy game, arguing that all the nattering across menus, item and spell descriptions, and dialogue makes for a lot of work.

In the meantime, we should enjoy the spooky scenery of Wing's Rest. After all, these pumpkins won't stick around forever, and I want to bask in the orange glow of the abandoned shrine for a little while longer. Hopefully once Halloween is over we can get a concrete date on when to expect the next major update.