Like a Dragon series director sums up why sidequests are essential to a great RPG with a single metaphor: 'a good main dish alone will not earn you a Michelin star'

News
By published

The longtime Yakuza/Like a Dragon developer considers its side stories vital to the overall narrative.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth money farm - Super Crazy Delivery
(Image credit: SEGA)

In a talk at San Francisco's Game Developer's Conference on Friday, Like a Dragon series director Ryosuke Horii said something simple out loud that I wish more big RPGs truly took to heart: the balance between the "main" narrative and its side stories is what it's all about.

Ask a dozen Like a Dragon fans what they love most about the games and you'll likely get a dozen answers: Suplexing bad guys in brawler combat, deploying weirdo human Pokémon in turn-based battles, karaoke, gambling, running your own resort island… but if there is a single most common answer, it's almost certainly going to be the sidequests. Each Like a Dragon entry has a lengthy and dramatic main quest, but it's often the smaller, quirkier stories around the margins that prove to be surprisingly touching or memorable. "One minute you're fighting for your life, and the next you're teaching a rookie dominatrix how to successfully humiliate perverts," praised PC Gamer editor-in-chief Phil Savage in his review of Yakuza 0. "This clash of realism, drama and comedy might sound like a disparate grab bag of styles, but substories are a key part of why Yakuza 0 works so well."

This balance is obviously no accident—it's a core part of the series, and as the games have grown bigger and more ambitious they've incorporated more and more minigames and side activities. That's also standard for RPGs and open world adventures, but Horii laid out Like a Dragon's priorities so clearly that you have to wonder why so few other games seem to attempt the same balance.

"The story being good does not automatically guarantee that the game as a whole will be enjoyable," said Horii. "The story is important, and for narrative games it is the main dish of a course meal. But a good main dish alone will not earn you a Michelin star. It is the combination of the restaurant's service, atmosphere, appetizers, etc. that allows the quality of the main dish to truly stand out."

My mind immediately jumped to Square Enix's recent RPGs, like Final Fantasy 7 Remake, a game with seemingly opposite priorities to Like a Dragon. Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set in a lavishly detailed rendition of the city of Midgar, but fails to deliver a single sidequest with notable narrative heft: they're completely forgettable fetch quests and "beat up 20 robots" time-wasters. Not only are they boring and trite, but they do nothing to enrich the setting or your characters. The Like a Dragon games, meanwhile, often reuse the same environments many times over and don't feature any setting as stunning as Midgar—but they're always filled with funny and charming human stories that differ from game to game.

Like A Dragon

(Image credit: Sega)

Just this week, Ubisoft released Assassin's Creed Shadows with essentially the same failing. "I roamed Japan by horse looking to make connections and found only throats to stab," PC Gamer's Morgan Park wrote in his review. "In dozens of hours I can recall exactly one memorable character in a sidequest: a mysterious 'yokai' who's actually just a dude who dresses up as a melon every spring and fights his friend. That guy rocked. Melon man aside, Shadows is just one huge bounty board."

Different games can and should have different priorities, of course—Shadows obviously leaned into its combat and stealth systems, prioritizing those two things over more story-driven sidequests. But Assassin's Creed has spent years now dipping its toes into RPG storytelling—longer, even, than the Like a Dragon series has. And I'd argue that even if Shadows has different goals, it could enhance how exciting and memorable its world and assassination targets are by practicing more of Like a Dragon's thinking. As Horii laid out, the structure of their games is a direct result of how the Ryu Ga Gotoku developers collaborate.

"The stronger a team is in the scenario department, the more likely it is to place too much emphasis on the scenario in the overall game design," he said. "[But] if we're prioritizing the needs of gameplay, we'll create more restrictions, reducing story quality. If too much of the game is decided in advance, and the story is filled by back-calculating from the gameplay, the story tends to become uninteresting and lack surprises. It's important to consider the needs of the gameplay, but going too far will result in a story with no emotional impact."

When he dug more deeply into sidequests, Horii listed a number of priorities:

  • "Designing side content that links to the main story"
  • "Build substories to balance out the emotions that players feel"
  • "Deep dive into characters to enhance enjoyment of the main storyline"
  • "Freedom: Ensure players enjoy linearity at their own pace"

These seem like incredibly simple tenets, yet I feel like many games with the same goals as Like a Dragon fail at them. Every one is key to making us more deeply invested in what we're playing, but I think the second point—that "clash of realism, drama and comedy" that Phil mentioned in his review of Yakuza 0—stands out in particular.

Like a Dragon: Dondoko Island guide

(Image credit: Sega)

"Players maybe spend more of their time with the substories. These stories not only complement the main storyline, but are also ideal for balancing the player's emotions and satisfaction. When the main story gets serious, we include more lighthearted substories. And when the main story is lighter, we include more serious substories. Doing this allows us to adjust the balance of emotions that can be experienced in the game and ensures that the experience as a whole is ultimately satisfying. The Like a Dragon series, filled with both laughter and tears, is made possible through these efforts."

One sidequest in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth hits both at once, seeing you fulfill a dying woman's final wish to see snow in Hawaii thanks to the help of several ripped men in adult diapers. Committing to stories with such a range of emotions is also why The Witcher 3 is an all-timer. It's why this year's Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 impressed us so much. But both of those are RPGs that spent years in development to establish a huge array of sidestories to complement their already-gigantic main quests. Like a Dragon—which sees a new game nearly every year—is living proof that games can accomplish the same thing without the same massive budgets and timescales.

I know the secret to making a great narrative-focused game isn't quite so simple as copying Like a Dragon's playbook… but maybe it kinda is?

Wes Fenlon
Wes Fenlon
Senior Editor

Wes has been covering games and hardware for more than 10 years, first at tech sites like The Wirecutter and Tested before joining the PC Gamer team in 2014. Wes plays a little bit of everything, but he'll always jump at the chance to cover emulation and Japanese games.

When he's not obsessively optimizing and re-optimizing a tangle of conveyor belts in Satisfactory (it's really becoming a problem), he's probably playing a 20-year-old Final Fantasy or some opaque ASCII roguelike. With a focus on writing and editing features, he seeks out personal stories and in-depth histories from the corners of PC gaming and its niche communities. 50% pizza by volume (deep dish, to be specific).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Majima from Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii looking at a document
I thought Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii would burn me out on the Like a Dragon series, but now I know that's never going to happen
An Arisen climbs an ogre in Dragon&#039;s Dogma 2, preparing to strike it in the head with a duospear.
Dragon's Dogma 2 understands that fantasy's at its best when it knows how to revel in the mundane
A man shouting while waving his sword in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
Baldur's Gate 3 and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 show that the future of RPGs is in games way more ambitious, weird and unexpected than anything Bethesda and BioWare have to offer
The envoy from Avowed takes a dreamlike rest amongst a glimmering city.
I don't care about being able to kill everybody and steal the Mayor's pants in an RPG like Avowed, and I'm tired of pretending it's mandatory
Avowed - Kai smiles happily at camp
Too many RPGs don't get that 'choices that matter' isn't just about cause and effect, but Avowed does
Ichiban in Dave the Diver&#039;s Like a Dragon DLC
Mintrocket's director is delighted to bring Like a Dragon's Ichiban into Dave the Diver, 'It's been a dream of mine to invite these iconic characters into Dave’s world'
Latest in RPG
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth money farm - Super Crazy Delivery
Like a Dragon series director sums up why sidequests are essential to a great RPG with a single metaphor: 'a good main dish alone will not earn you a Michelin star'
Image of a sweetroll with a candle in it
Bethesda marks Oblivion's 19th with a sweetroll, a candle, and absolutely no happy birthday gift for fans eager for the still-unannounced remaster
Fallout 76 ghoul screenshots
Getting to level 50 in Fallout 76 to become a ghoul actually isn't as daunting as it seems, which is why I created a new character
Koana, a main character in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, stares thoughtfully at a book in his hands.
After a controversial coding slip-up fed stalkers info on their victim's alts, FF14 wipes the slate clean to try and fix its mistakes
Scorched person with their hands on their head
Ghoul players in Fallout 76 are starting to place their camps in the most radioactive areas of the map, and regular humans aren't happy: 'I had to inject 30+ radaway into my veins'
Gale, a wizard from Baldur&#039;s Gate 3, looks very bloodied and very sad at the player while a celestial midnight blooms behind his depressed mug.
Baldur's Gate 3's stress test update fixes heartbreaking bug that wiped out Honour Mode runs at the last possible moment
Latest in News
Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth money farm - Super Crazy Delivery
Like a Dragon series director sums up why sidequests are essential to a great RPG with a single metaphor: 'a good main dish alone will not earn you a Michelin star'
Valve logo with a man with a steam valve for an eye.
Valve's DRM was inspired by an exec's nephew, who 'used a $500 check I'd sent him for school expenses and bought himself a CD-ROM replicator… he sent me a lovely thank you note'
Image of a sweetroll with a candle in it
Bethesda marks Oblivion's 19th with a sweetroll, a candle, and absolutely no happy birthday gift for fans eager for the still-unannounced remaster
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.
REPO dev says it wasn’t actually inspired by Lethal Company, and started as a singleplayer cleaning game: ‘It was nice, but far from what REPO is now’
Destiny 2: Season of Plunder promo image.
'We made one big mistake': Destiny 2 developer reveals how a small team dedicated to player retention led to a 20 hour server outage and character rollback
helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 composer recalls stomping around his apartment and channeling 'Super Patriotism' to capture Arrowhead's satirical vision in music: 'The satire works because the music believes it's a pure patriotic love without irony or criticism'
More about rpg
Image of a sweetroll with a candle in it

Bethesda marks Oblivion's 19th with a sweetroll, a candle, and absolutely no happy birthday gift for fans eager for the still-unannounced remaster
Fallout 76 ghoul screenshots

Getting to level 50 in Fallout 76 to become a ghoul actually isn't as daunting as it seems, which is why I created a new character

Image of a sweetroll with a candle in it

Bethesda marks Oblivion's 19th with a sweetroll, a candle, and absolutely no happy birthday gift for fans eager for the still-unannounced remaster
See more latest
Most Popular
Image of a sweetroll with a candle in it
Bethesda marks Oblivion's 19th with a sweetroll, a candle, and absolutely no happy birthday gift for fans eager for the still-unannounced remaster
Valve logo with a man with a steam valve for an eye.
Valve's DRM was inspired by an exec's nephew, who 'used a $500 check I'd sent him for school expenses and bought himself a CD-ROM replicator… he sent me a lovely thank you note'
helldivers 2
Helldivers 2 composer recalls stomping around his apartment and channeling 'Super Patriotism' to capture Arrowhead's satirical vision in music: 'The satire works because the music believes it's a pure patriotic love without irony or criticism'
One of Repo&#039;s player characters, resembling a yellow pedal bin with googly eyes, encounters a skeletal, open mouthed face with glowing yellow eyes.
REPO dev says it wasn’t actually inspired by Lethal Company, and started as a singleplayer cleaning game: ‘It was nice, but far from what REPO is now’
Destiny 2: Season of Plunder promo image.
'We made one big mistake': Destiny 2 developer reveals how a small team dedicated to player retention led to a 20 hour server outage and character rollback
Two people talking in the street
Inzoi's 'Smart Zoi' AI system sounds great on paper but seeing it in a live demo didn't exactly wow me
The Asus ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Dhahab Edition, a gold-plated graphics card on a sand dune background
A Jensen Huang-signed version of this golden Asus RTX 5090 will be auctioned off to support relief efforts for the California wildfires
Nvidia headquarters
Nvidia CEO sets sights on making 'several hundred billion' dollars worth of electronics in the USA over the next four years, increasing the chance of your next GPU being made in America
Max, from Life is Strange: Double Exposure, looks ponderingly off into the distance.
'We all got laid off', says former Deck Nine narrative designer, after no-one was around to pick up Life is Strange: Double Exposure's GDC Awards win
Monster Hunter Wilds palico
Monster Hunter Wilds' first free update will feature 'a whole host of new additions' and a majestic water wyvern for players to blow sky high