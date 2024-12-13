Keep your Baldur's Gate 4, D&D 5E RPG Solasta 2 is coming to early access next year
The other Dungeons & Dragons adaptation is getting a well-deserved sequel.
Solasta: Crown of the Magister was a wonderful adaptation of the Dungeons & Dragons 5E rules that got just slightly overshadowed by Baldur's Gate 3, and fair enough—while BG3 had world-class storytelling and performances, Solasta felt like a D&D campaign run by an excitable teenage first-timer. But while Larian has said it won't be making a sequel to its game, Tactical Adventures, the French studio behind Solasta, has just announced Solasta 2.
The crown-less sequel is keeping the turn-based combat and 5E rules and, just like the first Solasta, you'll get to create your own party of four adventurers from the ground up. And hopefully you'll be able to make a party of oddballs and freaks once again.
Solasta's strong point was the combat, which had a real sense of three-dimensional space—giant spiders crawling down walls to get you, ledges you'd have to leap across, and so on. The trailer for Solasta 2 shown at The Game Awards suggests that won't be changing, with bridges over lava, rope-and-pulley elevators, and crumbling cliffs among the environments we'll probably be fighting lizardfolk across.
Solasta 2 is coming to early access in 2025, with a demo "coming soon". There's a Steam page, and you can wishlist it now.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
