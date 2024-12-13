Keep your Baldur's Gate 4, D&D 5E RPG Solasta 2 is coming to early access next year

Solasta 2 - Official Reveal Trailer | The Game Awards 2024 - YouTube Watch On

Solasta: Crown of the Magister was a wonderful adaptation of the Dungeons & Dragons 5E rules that got just slightly overshadowed by Baldur's Gate 3, and fair enough—while BG3 had world-class storytelling and performances, Solasta felt like a D&D campaign run by an excitable teenage first-timer. But while Larian has said it won't be making a sequel to its game, Tactical Adventures, the French studio behind Solasta, has just announced Solasta 2.

The crown-less sequel is keeping the turn-based combat and 5E rules and, just like the first Solasta, you'll get to create your own party of four adventurers from the ground up. And hopefully you'll be able to make a party of oddballs and freaks once again.

Solasta's strong point was the combat, which had a real sense of three-dimensional space—giant spiders crawling down walls to get you, ledges you'd have to leap across, and so on. The trailer for Solasta 2 shown at The Game Awards suggests that won't be changing, with bridges over lava, rope-and-pulley elevators, and crumbling cliffs among the environments we'll probably be fighting lizardfolk across.

Solasta 2 is coming to early access in 2025, with a demo "coming soon". There's a Steam page, and you can wishlist it now.