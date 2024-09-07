Just a few days in and people have already installed millions of mods for Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3's patch 7 released this week, bringing with it a host of changes including new evil endings, new honor mode actions to fear, and the much-anticipated in-game mod browser for official modding support. Mods made via BG3's official toolkit can now be managed and downloaded by an in-game browser, which will let you install and manage them both for yourself and across a multiplayer group.

As reported by Eurogamer, Larian boss Swen Vincke posted just this morning that mod installs for Baldur's Gate 3 were already at more than a million mods and counting. Just a few hours later mod.io and ModDB founder Scott Reismanis chimed in saying that they'd "Just ticked over 3m installs and accelerating."

"Modding is pretty big," said Vincke in a masterful deployment of what I believe is the classic and timeless rehtorical technique called understatement.

The big patch has caused more than a little stir in the past few days, not least among team PC Gamer, for how shocking some of the deeply evil endings are. Stuff like killing your lover first, giant evil statues, armies of cultists, and bespoke twists for each of the different origin characters.

Despite us and Larian calling it the final update, Baldur's Gate 3 patch 7 is not going to be the final patch.

"We’ve still got a few more patches up our sleeve for Baldur’s Gate 3—which will include both crossplay and photo mode, alongside other fixes and updates," Larian wrote. "But eventually all stories must come to an end.

Unless you're the ones installing like six terabytes of mods, apparently, in which case I'm not sure anything is going to end at all, ever.

