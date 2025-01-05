If you want Fallout: New Vegas to look a little more lived-in, these mods have you covered

Fallout: New Vegas was famously released in a bit of a state. While subsequent patches dealt with the worst of the quest-breaking bugs and stability issues, there was another problem with the Nevada Wasteland. A lot of it looked suspiciously empty, and not in a post-apocalyptic way. More of a "we didn't have time to finish the clutter pass" kind of way.

A series of recent mods from Qolore7 have been addressing that by adding furniture, garden planters, water towers, outhouses, cooking fires, posters, and rugs that really tie the room together to various locations. So far Qolore7 is responsible for four mods in the series: Lived-In Goodsprings, Lived-In Primm, Lived-In Sloan, and Lived-In Mojave Outpost. That's enough to be getting on with, although maybe we'll see a Novac version in the future?

The goal of these mods is to add "subtle and realistic clutter" without a performance hit or a bunch of compatibility issues with existing mods. I can see them joining my fairly barebones New Vegas modlist alongside Unlimited Followers Everywhere, Convenient Fast Travel Markers, and Just Vanilla Sprint.