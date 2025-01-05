If you want Fallout: New Vegas to look a little more lived-in, these mods have you covered
They also have a lot more of the walls and floors covered. Which is nice.
Fallout: New Vegas was famously released in a bit of a state. While subsequent patches dealt with the worst of the quest-breaking bugs and stability issues, there was another problem with the Nevada Wasteland. A lot of it looked suspiciously empty, and not in a post-apocalyptic way. More of a "we didn't have time to finish the clutter pass" kind of way.
A series of recent mods from Qolore7 have been addressing that by adding furniture, garden planters, water towers, outhouses, cooking fires, posters, and rugs that really tie the room together to various locations. So far Qolore7 is responsible for four mods in the series: Lived-In Goodsprings, Lived-In Primm, Lived-In Sloan, and Lived-In Mojave Outpost. That's enough to be getting on with, although maybe we'll see a Novac version in the future?
The goal of these mods is to add "subtle and realistic clutter" without a performance hit or a bunch of compatibility issues with existing mods. I can see them joining my fairly barebones New Vegas modlist alongside Unlimited Followers Everywhere, Convenient Fast Travel Markers, and Just Vanilla Sprint.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
