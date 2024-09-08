Free DLC for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous adds a crossover with indie dungeon crawler Children of Morta
Can't be any more out of place than the extended Fallout references.
Here's a surprise. Three years after its release, Owlcat CRPG Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous just got a new DLC for free, and it's a crossover with an indie action RPG that has a much smaller footprint.
Released in 2019, Children of Morta was a pixel-art dungeon crawler about a family of adventurers called the Bergsons and their pet wolf cub, and their intergenerational fight against a foe called the Corruption. A fight that is now coming to the world of Golarion, apparently.
In the DLC, which is called Visitors from Morta, two members of the Bergson clan have appeared in the Worldwound you're trying to close in Wrath of the Righteous. Lucy and John Bergson, and their wolf Ryker, need your help with their fight against the Corruption it seems. The DLC also adds two character archetypes (the defender of the hearth for fighters and the keen-eyed adventurer for witches), a magic item, and the option to choose Lucy's braids as a haircut for your character.
Wrath of the Righteous was a pretty solid RPG, with a solid hundred hours of stuff to do in it. A bit much of that was fighting trash mobs or having NPCs exposit at you, but if you want an RPG to sink into like a hot bath with some math in it then it's a decent choice. You can download Visitors from Morta on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.