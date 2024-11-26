Former Atlus artist raises a glass to Metaphor: ReFantazio character designer and their mastery of 'sex appeal' that transcends stereotypes

Metaphor: ReFantazio is a good-looking game—it might not have the highest-resolution textures at times, but in terms of character design, visual worldbuilding, and menu aesthetics? It's all downright peak. It's also really sexy apparently, but, like, in a way that transcends gender boundaries.

That's according to a former Atlus artist, who goes by LAM online, and who went freelance in 2018. He was joined by present art director and character designer Shigenori Soejima during a three-way interview on Denfaminicogamer, as spotted and translated here by Automaton.

When asked what makes Soejima's character designs so good, LAM casts all pretence aside and just goes for it: "In a word, it’s sex appeal. When I saw Soejima’s character designs, it was the first time I found male characters sexy."

Aside from the fact that an RPG character might've awoken something in LAM (been there), he thinks the trick is that the sex appeal is present regardless of your gender—not adhering to any particular stereotype, but instead focusing on things that everyone finds appealing:

"In a good way, [the design] feels 'unisex', in the sense that you can’t tell the author’s gender. It might not be so good to say in this day and age, but I think that artists can display bias in how they depict the opposite sex. You have artists who draw women in a cute way, and you have artists who draw men in a cool way.

"With Soejima, it’s like he’s looking at the characters from a bird’s-eye view. There’s no difference in the attractiveness of the characters depending on gender. They’re beautiful and cool regardless of age and gender."

Honestly, I'm basically in full-chested agreement with LAM, here. Everyone in ReFantazio is designed to be visually appealing and attractive without veering into stereotypes. If I start talking about why, I'm going to probably reveal more about my tastes than I wish to on the information highway—but every party member (except for Heismay, sorry, I'm not into sugar gliders) strikes a great balance between lookin' good and telling you something about their character with how they're dressed. And then there's the smoking hot face of might-makes-right, Count Louis. I'm normal about him.

On Soejima's part, it's all about remembering their audience: "Obviously, there are many male Persona fans, but there are also many female fans. That’s why I think it’s important to draw female characters in a way that won’t be disliked by female fans.

"After all I’m a guy myself, so I do get the urge to draw cliched, [cute girls] from time to time, but still, I place an importance on this approach." He then goes on to note that he solicits advice from the studio's female staff on his designs, which seems like a sensible place to get your information on what ladies find attractive.

If you've not played Atlus's masterwork this year yourself, I highly recommend it. I recently wrapped up my 95-hour playthrough, and I've got a hole left in my chest for scouse dog boys and its heavy-hitting art direction. I am resisting a second playthrough with all my might, even though it would be an opportunity for Louis' unassailable aesthetic to make me feel a certain kinda way again.