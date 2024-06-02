Diablo 4 plans to celebrate its first birthday with a festival of free stuff
Happy birthday, mother.
Blizzard's live-service looter-clicker Diablo 4 was released on June 6 of last year, meaning it's about to celebrate its first anniversary. Rather than the traditional paper-themed gift or a clock or something, it'll be celebrating with a week of free cosmetics and a pair of events called the March of the Goblins and Mother's Blessing.
The free gifts will appear in the in-game shop between June 6 and June 12, though players will have until June 20 to claim all of them. Based on Blizzard's blog post, it looks like we'll be getting a weapon skin for each class and a couple of mounts.
The March of the Goblins event will run from June 6 to June 13 and will increase the number of treasure goblins appearing in-game, as well as the number of greed shrines—which make enemies drop gold whenever they're hit. Inside dungeons, treasure goblins will begin appearing in pairs, and possibly larger groups. A good time to stock up on the cash you'll need to pay for transferring abilities between items.
Following that, the Mother's Blessing event will return, this time with a 50% increase to gold as well as a 25% increase to XP for 10 days. "Lilith blesses all her children," Blizzard says, "as this bonus applies to both Seasonal and Eternal Realms, and all World Tiers. This bonus also stacks, so pair it with Elixirs and the Urn of Aggression to maximize your experience gains while killing Monsters. Use this limited-time boost to carve through ranks of the Battle Pass, climb to higher Levels and World Tiers with burning swiftness, complete your Season Journey, and level multiple characters to their maximum potential."
Players of Diablo Immortal will also be able to earn various rewards, as Blizzard's news blog goes on to detail.
