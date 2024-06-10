Avowed, Obsidian's upcoming RPG, gets an 'official' release date for all of 2 seconds before it's snatched out of existence again

Avowed is Obsidian's next effort—a first-person RPG spinoff in the Pillars of Eternity setting's Living Lands. We also happen to know it's coming in the fall of this year, and for a moment we thought we knew when, until the information was scrubbed clean from the Obsidian website.

As spotted by Wario64 on Twitter, the official page on the Obsidian website, discussing the Avowed story trailer that dropped during the Xbox Games Showcase yesterday, briefly mentioned that the game was slated to arrive November 12. This was swiftly taken down, though IGN managed to capture and share a screenshot of it, as seen below.

(Image credit: Obsidian Entertainment - Screenshot captured by IGN.)

The game's director Carrie Patel (briefly) said: "The last few months at Obsidian Entertainment have been fast-paced and exciting. Since we saw you at the Xbox Developer Direct this past January, we've been busy with Avowed getting it ready for release on November 12, 2024."

This has since been amended to simply read: "we've been busy with Avowed."

It's a slip, to be sure, but by no means a concrete date. Release windows for games shift all the time even when they have been announced to the public, let alone while they're still internal—and while November puts Avowed squarely in "fall" territory, it also brings it directly into conflict with Assassins Creed Shadows which releases November 15. I can imagine Obsidian will want to dodge that particular mammoth.

Another point in favour of this release date not being final is the fact that, well, it probably would've been a part of that big shiny story trailer that debuted during the showcase yesterday. My money's on this simply being overlooked in a press release before someone hit publish.

The only thing this really confirms is that at one point, the Obsidian thought Avowed was going to release November 12. I've gone ahead and reached out to Obsidian for comment, and I'll update this article if I receive a response.