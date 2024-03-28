After a bumpy entry, Capcom asks players for feedback on Dragon's Dogma 2 (and if they'd like some proper DLC) via an online survey

Dragon's Dogma 2, despite being a solid bit of action RPG fun, definitely has its problems. Performance nightmares abound on PC, and while none of the game's microtransactions make much sense at all (with almost all of them being available in-game) they're still a fair reason to be put off from the whole thing.

All of this has led to a dumpster fire of an initial performance on Steam's user review system, which placed it at a 39% positive rating. At the time of writing, that's since climbed to 55%—and while that suggests players' problems melt away when they actually play the game, general sentiment has been complex, with some players decrying wonky difficulty scaling and low-level-mook infested roads.

I'm having a smashing time myself, but who knows. Maybe the 40 plus hour ennui hasn't set in, or maybe it's just a taste thing: there's no accounting for it, after all. Still, it looks like Capcom's been at least a little shaken by the backlash. A Dragon's Dogma 2 user survey has hit the web, asking for player feedback regarding what they did and didn't like about the game.

Interestingly enough, the survey asks players where they received information about Dragon's Dogma 2—which feels like a bit of a dig at an initial response to the game's microtransactions. That's not to say Capcom didn't screw up—they were absolutely two parts terrible optics, one part bad idea, but some of the declarations going around were just straight-up misinformation.

You're still allowed to get granular about your feedback with custom-made "other" boxes, though, so it's not as if Capcom's fishing for a pat on the back here. One particularly interesting request comes in the form of a 'hey, would you like some DLC?'

I'm going to go out on a charitable limb here and say this is referring to actual content, rather than 'here's a bunch of items you can find lying around in-game for real money'. Capcom is known for its egregious launch-day microtransactions, but it also tends to litter its games with free content in-between major paid DLCs.

If Dragon's Dogma 2 gets a Monster Hunter-style free DLC release cycle, this might be another case of a game that's better years down the line, though if you ask me (or Fraser Brown in his Dragon's Dogma 2 review) it's still an enjoyable romp right now—but your mileage, as always, may vary.