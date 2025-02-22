Void Martyrs is 'Grimdark survival horror about a nun in a space suit' so sign me up
Sister Shock.
Do you like the Sisters of Battle from Warhammer 40,000? How about the birdseye sci-fi survival horror of Signalis? The roguelite progression of Void Bastards? The whole vibe of Event Horizon? If at least three of those things seem like your cup of recaf, then sit down and let me tell you about Void Martyrs.
This recently announced work of survival horror from indie studio Mac N Cheese Games will send you, a "nun in a space suit", into abandoned spaceships and cathedral-esque space stations that have been taken over by a biomechanical zombie plague. It's your holy mission to recover a relic from the heart of each location, though if you die on this great work take comfort in the knowledge another nun with a gun will be along shortly to pick up where you left off.
So yeah, it's a roguelite with procedurally generated corridors full of zombies in which you'll be scavenging ammo and crafting materials to make new weapons and gear to stave off the zombie plague with. There's also a sanctity mechanic that will unlock "saintly or cursed items" based on decisions you make—looting corpses might lower it, while sanctifying them would raise it—and stigmata that make you more "Godly" if you endure them.
Void Martyrs is basically just a Steam page at the moment, with a trailer there you can watch. (It hasn't been uploaded to YouTube yet, so I can't embed it here.) They're aiming for an August release, and not planning to do so in early access.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
Need to relax? Grab a coffee, kick back and submerge yourself in the sound of Hades 2's narrator reading the patch notes for its latest massive update
Presumably much to Miyazaki's dismay, Elden Ring Nightreign is decidedly void of poison swamps: 'Maybe no one wanted to include it'