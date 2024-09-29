Roguelike horror shooter Dead Estate will get its final update in October

Dead Estate is set to get one last update before development finishes, with the Goodnight Update set to release at the end of October. The Halloween release is fitting for the "gory, fast-paced, challenging rogue-like shooter with a heavy emphasis on horror."

"After about a year of work on this update, we're pleased to announce that we'll finally be able to share it with all of you on October 28th!," said developer Milkbar Lads in a Steam post. "The Goodnight Update is gonna be the final content update we release for Dead Estate EVER, so we really wanted to take some time and go all-out on this one."

THE NIGHTMARE IS FINALLY COMING TO AN END.#DeadEstate's final update will launch on October 28th with FOUR new full-size levels, a new final boss and ending, D-costumes, 10 challenges, 70 items, 31 weapons, and more!See you when it comes out! pic.twitter.com/jr33XLlA23September 28, 2024

The highlight of the Goodnight Update will be new levels that make up an alternate ending route alongside many new character costumes, items, and weapons. It sounds like it'll be a fitting, and fittingly huge, update to send off an indie that has been a constant presence in the action roguelike genre since its 2021 full release.

"In short, Goodnight includes four new full-size levels (three of which make up a new ending route), 70 new items, 31 new weapons, a new set of costumes, 10 new challenges, mutations for Chunks (you'll find out what this means when you play a looped or hard mode run), and a lot of other small additions and adjustments. I'm hesitant to share many screenshots or footage of the update since I want to keep as much of it as a surprise as possible," said the developer.

First released in 2021, Dead Estate is a fast-paced, challenging shooter with a lot of cartoonish personality and lots of dodging about while unloading your souped-up shotgun or the like. It's a model modern roguelike rich with unlockables, secrets, and alternate routes to explore. It's also, now, filled with years of free updates. I find it plays very well on the Steam Deck.

You can find Dead Estate on Steam for $15, and it has a demo if you like those. (Everyone likes those.)