Hades 2's Olympus-sized first patch introduces the quality of life fix we've been begging for
Resource gathering is now less of a pain, along with a host of other tweaks.
Hades 2 is already well worth playing in early access, but it's still a game we should expect to change a ton as more features get added and player feedback keeps rolling in. Just over a week after the game's early access launch, we now have our first patch, and it's a big one.
Hades 2 places a big emphasis on gathering resources during each run in order to unlock new features and conversations back at The Crossroads—you don't just get useful stuff as combat rewards or at merchants anymore. Right at launch, you had to equip the appropriate gathering tool to see its respective resource on a run, meaning that you could only acquire one type of resource on any given run. That's a bit of a drag when you're just starting out in the game and practically everything needs upgrading.
"You can now gather at any resource point once you have unlocked the corresponding Gathering Tool," the patch notes read. "You now can Prioritize any available Tool in the Training Grounds to make its resources appear as often as before, while resources for Tools you do not Prioritize will appear far less often."
So the rhythm is still largely the same, with players needing to select a tool for the resource they need the most of at the beginning of a run, but this additional passive accumulation of resources should be a big help for anyone starting to work on a nest egg of in-game currency. Perhaps more crucially, we won't get that "oh, come on!" moment of bringing a pickaxe and running into a ton of nodes that require the shovel.
Supergiant noted that almost all of the adjustments in this first update are in response to player feedback, and that's pretty impressive. I'm usually a "wait out early access for the finished game" type of guy, but Supergiant's rapid response here is a great example of when early access works for everyone. You can read the full patch notes (including some hidden spoilers) over on Steam.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting. When he's not playing or writing about games, you can find Ted lifting weights on his back porch.
Hades 2 will be getting the first of many patches later this month, as Supergiant starts brewing quality-of-life changes to resource gathering and movement in its cauldron
'If Silksong shadow drops … I'm burning the whole thing down': Dead Cells devs announce second release date and gameplay trailer for upcoming roguelike, after Hades 2 shattered original plans