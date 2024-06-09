Dead Cells developer shows off upcoming roguelite Windblown and its stylish, fast-paced 3 player co-op

A new trailer from the PC Gaming Show highlights some key bits of new gameplay from Windblown , the next game from Dead Cells developer Motion Twin. Notably, Motion Twin wants it to be not just a good single player roguelite, but a cooperative one for up to 3 people.

First highlighted is Windblown's ultra-high-speed dashes courtesy of a convenient back-mounted thruster carried by all three playable protagonists. They're dang fast, blasting through multiple screens of the isometric-view action in seconds and arcing players over enemy attacks. You'll also be able to switch weapons mid-run, and swapping to a new weapon after the end of a full combat will let you pull off a stylish "ultra attack."

There's also a bit of multiplayer footage, during which Motion Twin's community manager explains how you can blend your character's build with your co-op partners to get a variety of choices. There's even a slick moment where one character distracts the enemy with a longer-reach attack while the others wail on it from behind, and another where all three players sync up a stylish dash attack to take down a big buzzsaw robot.

Motion Twin's goal with Windblown was to adapt the ultra-fast, ultra-smooth style of Japanese action games like Devil May Cry and Bayonetta to a multiplayer format. "There are roguelites where multiplayer is cool, I can play with my friends, but I cannot do that stylish Japanese action that goes super fast," said designer Yannick Berthier to PC Gamer earlier this year .

Motion Twin's prior hit Dead Cells is considered a genre-defining action roguelike and has remained on top of the heap for the six years since its 2018 release, racking up a half-dozen well-received expansions including last year's licensed Return to Castlevania.

You can find Windblown on Steam .