9 years in, rhythm dungeon crawler Crypt of the NecroDancer just got a Hatsune Miku crossover DLC

As reported by Gaming on Linux, rhythm-based dungeon crawler Crypt of the NecroDancer just got a $2 Hatsune Miku DLC. The pack lets you play as the Vocaloid digital idol, who comes with her own songs and special abilities.

Hatsune Miku has her own twist on Crypt of the NecroDancer's gameplay⁠—instead of digging straight on with a shovel like other characters, Hatsune Miku can dash through enemies and knock them into walls. It's a kind of positioning-focused gameplay that almost reminds me of Into the Breach. Hatsune Miku can also charm enemies with a new "sing" ability.

Crypt of the NecroDancer's rhythm-based gameplay also gets refreshed with 15 Hatsune Miku tracks, including two exclusive new songs from Crypt of the NecroDancer's original composer, Danny Baranowsky. The new Baranowsky tracks are "Too Real" and "My One and Oni," and they bookend a beefy tracklist including works by artists like KIRA, Umetora, and Hylen.

Hatsune Miku's own body of well-liked rhythm games only cements how much of a no-brainer crossover this is⁠—it reminds me of classic indie game playful tie-ins, like seeing Commander Video from Bit Trip Runner in Super Meat Boy or playing as the Nidhogg fencer and Towerfall guys in Samurai Gunn.

It's also nice to see Crypt of the NecroDancer getting support and new content a full nine years after its initial release. NecroDancer Studio Brace Yourself Games was heavily impacted by the industry's layoff crisis, with as many as half of the studio's staff getting laid off last May. Despite this, the studio is still working on a full NecroDancer sequel, Rift of the NecroDancer.