Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, September 3

Turn a head-scratching jumble of grey, yellow, and green letters into today's Wordle answer in just a few easy clicks with our help. If you've got the time and guessing rows to spare you can give your game a boost with a clue for the September 3 (1172) puzzle, and for all other instances today's answer is only a win streak saving peek away. However you want to play, we've got your back.

Things were looking good. I'd found a solid streak of greens, ruled out some common consonants and had just one letter left to uncover. This Wordle had practically solved itself. So why did I then swerve away from the correct answer at the last moment and pull such an odd word out of my brain instead? Maybe I just wanted to spend a little longer playing? Yeah, let's go with that.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, September 3

A faded image or distant sound could be described in this way. This same word is also used when someone is so lightheaded they're close to losing consciousness.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Congrats on your latest win. The answer to the September 3 (1172) Wordle is FAINT.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

September 2: CAMEL

CAMEL September 1: MUSHY

MUSHY August 31: SPOUT

SPOUT August 30: KNAVE

KNAVE August 29: FLUNK

FLUNK August 28: LITHE

LITHE August 27: CROWN

CROWN August 26: STAKE

STAKE August 25: SKATE

SKATE August 24: FILET

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.