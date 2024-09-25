Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, September 25

Don't sit and struggle with Wednesday's Wordle, not when you're a short scroll away from as much or as little help as you could ever wish for. Come take a look at our clue for the September 25 (1194) Wordle if you'd like to get your daily game off to a flying start, or sneak a peek at today's answer if you want to finish with a win no matter what.

It didn't take too long to find a good selection of useful letters today, it was just a shame that the order I'd got them in made no sense. That yellow really should have been green, because where else could it go-oh. I love it when a plan comes together. Or when I finally spot the clue sitting under my nose. Close enough.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, September 25

Whether powered by modern batteries or nothing more than a burning rag on a stick, this item is a reliable light source.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

One win, coming up. The answer to the September 25 (1194) Wordle is TORCH.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

September 24: HANDY

HANDY September 23: STEAM

STEAM September 22: TEACH

TEACH September 21: SEVEN

SEVEN September 20: SMOKE

SMOKE September 19: PRESS

PRESS September 18: FULLY

FULLY September 17: BEAUT

BEAUT September 16: HONEY

HONEY September 15: RECUR

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.