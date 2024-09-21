Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, September 21

Solve Saturday's Wordle as smoothly as you like using our helpful range of tips and tricks. There's some general advice just below if you need to brush up your guess-making, a brand new hint written especially for the September 21 (1190) puzzle if you'd like a prod towards the winning word, and even today's answer if you want to skip straight to the best bit.

I don't think I could've wished for a more perfect start to my Wordle weekend. It wasn't the quickest clear of the week, but I really enjoyed the way every single row brought me just that little bit closer to the answer, like a trail of clues someone had personally left just for me. Fantastic.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, September 21

Movies starring Brad Pitt and Morgan Freeman are going to help today, as well as the names of single-digit numbers.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Hey, looking for a win? The answer to the September 21 (1190) Wordle is SEVEN.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

September 20: SMOKE

SMOKE September 19: PRESS

PRESS September 18: FULLY

FULLY September 17: BEAUT

BEAUT September 16: HONEY

HONEY September 15: RECUR

RECUR September 14: BROAD

BROAD September 13: HARSH

HARSH September 12: BRASS

BRASS September 11: AISLE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.