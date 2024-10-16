Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, October 16

Spend a short while with our Wordle tips before you begin if you'd like to get your Wednesday game off to the best possible start. Alternatively, take a peek at the answer for the October 16 (1215) Wordle if you'd rather rush straight for the best bit, or take a look at today's clue if you'd prefer something in between.

Today's Wordle saw me stumbling from one extreme to the other, a complete row of grey letters—never the most welcome sight early in the morning—quickly turned into something that practically handed me Wednesday's answer for free. I'm not sure I earned my win, but I'll take it.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, October 16

In general terms, this means to allow someone something. More specifically, this is often a sum of money used for scientific or artistic purposes, given out by an organisation after a successful application.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's your next win. The answer to the October 16 (1215) Wordle is GRANT.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

October 15: CORER

CORER October 14: GAMUT

GAMUT October 13: PRONE

PRONE October 12: STAIN

STAIN October 11: GUSTY

GUSTY October 10: CARVE

CARVE October 9: MOMMY

MOMMY October 8: JOINT

JOINT October 7: FLOUR

FLOUR October 6: LAGER

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.