Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, November 28

We've got the answer to today's Wordle all typed up and ready to go, just hanging around this page if you need a quick win or you're running out of rows to type your guesses into. Don't worry if that's all a bit sudden—our hint for the November 28 (1258) puzzle's also on standby, and we've got a brilliant selection of general tips for you too.

Oh that was painful. I was lucky in some ways because I always had something to work with, the only trouble is I couldn't make it make sense for what felt like forever. After much frowning and more than a few dead-end guesses I eventually stumbled on the right word, but getting there was such a trial. Still, at least it's over, and I never have to worry about that word again.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, November 28

On its own this word refers to a wedge, the sort of thing you'd stuff next to something round, like a car wheel, to help stop it rolling away. Can also be used with the word "full" to mean "extremely full".

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

You've got this. The answer to the November 28 (1258) Wordle is CHOCK.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

November 27: SLANG

SLANG November 26: WITCH

WITCH November 25: BROWN

BROWN November 24: TWIST

TWIST November 23: JELLY

JELLY November 22: PEARL

PEARL November 21: SPINE

SPINE November 20: NICHE

NICHE November 19: GOING

GOING November 18: FRAIL

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.