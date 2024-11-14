Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, November 14

Mix up your daily Wordle puzzling with our selection of tips and tricks. They'll help inspire and refresh your guessing, and hopefully make finding today's answer just that little bit easier. Need to get to the point? Then you might want to take a peek at our November 14 (1244) hint or head straight for the answer to Thursday's Wordle.

I was about five seconds away from having a full-blown argument with Wordle today, convinced it was hiding the answer from me on purpose. Which was technically true, just not in the cheating way I imagined it to be. I had a tough time with this one, but you don't have to struggle—today's clue should help.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, November 14

You'll need to think of body parts to win today, specifically the mouth, and more specifically a part at the back of the mouth most people don't usually feel the need to specify.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, there is a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's get this solved. The answer to the November 14 (1244) Wordle is UVULA.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

November 13: PRIMP

PRIMP November 12: FLOWN

FLOWN November 11: STOIC

STOIC November 10: INNER

INNER November 9: SWELL

SWELL November 8: READY

READY November 7: EVENT

EVENT November 6: TRULY

TRULY November 5: OCTET

OCTET November 4: VINYL

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.