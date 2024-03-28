Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, March 28

Get your daily Wordle moving in the right direction with our help. There's a concise collection of general tips waiting below if you'd like to learn how to make the most of every game, as well as a clue for the March 28 (1013) puzzle and, as always, today's answer if you need to make sure you win.

That's the kind of Wordle I like to see. Within just a few lines I'd unearthed a few key letters, and finding the ones I needed to fill in the gaps around them took no great effort. I'm a winner. Satisfied. Done. A little bored, now I think about it. Can I have tomorrow's Wordle a little early, just to keep me going?

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Thursday, March 28

Today's answer concerns oral expression, the art of conversation, and saying things out loud. You do this word when you convey thoughts, ideas, and information using your voice.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you're new to the daily Wordle puzzle or you just want a refresher after taking a break, I'll share some quick tips to help you win. There's nothing quite like a small victory to set you up for the rest of the day.

A mix of unique consonants and vowels makes for a solid opening word.

A tactical second guess should let you narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

There may be a repeat letter in the answer.

You're not up against a timer, so you've got all the time in the world—well, until midnight—to find the winning word. If you're stuck, there's no shame in coming back to the puzzle later in the day and finishing it up when you've cleared your head.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Looking for a win? The answer to the March 28 (1013) Wordle is SPEAK.

PC Gamer Newsletter Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Keeping track of the last handful of Wordle answers can help to eliminate current possibilities. It's also handy for inspiring opening words or subsequent guesses if you're short on ideas for the day.

Here are the last 10 Wordle answers:

March 27: STUNG

STUNG March 26: MAYOR

MAYOR March 25: SALLY

SALLY March 24: TOWEL

TOWEL March 23: RISEN

RISEN March 22: DECAY

DECAY March 21: SHADE

SHADE March 20 : LINGO

: LINGO March 19 : ABIDE

: ABIDE March 18: SPELT

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes every day and the aim is to figure out the correct five-letter word by entering guesses and eliminating or confirming individual letters.

Getting off to a good start with a strong word like ARISE—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good tactic. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the starting word, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. With a bit of luck, you should have some coloured squares to work with and set you on the right path.

After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.