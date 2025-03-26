Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 26

News
By published

Today's Wordle: Help with the daily puzzle.

Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

Use our Wordle tips to refresh your daily puzzle solving skills, or just to help you find a new angle if you get stuck. And if you need a little extra assistance with Wednesday's game, our hint for the March 26 (1376) Wordle as well as today's answer are waiting below if you need them.

Not there… not there either… nope… the yellow letters I found today just didn't want to behave themselves. I wouldn't mind so much if they hadn't all but dropped today's answer in my lap right from the start and I just didn't see it. At least my embarrassingly lengthy struggle made finding the answer feel like a real win. I'd overcome a problem—it's just a shame the problem was me.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, March 19

You're looking for the name of a body part today. It's a sort of organic hinge, designed to bend when asked.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today? 

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day 

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.
  • A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Let's sort you out. The answer to the March 26 (1376) Wordle is ELBOW.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers 

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

  • March 25: SHELF
  • March 24: ANGLE
  • March 23: DOPEY
  • March 22: AMBLE
  • March 21: NUDGE
  • March 20: BASTE
  • March 19: SPARK
  • March 18: TIMER
  • March 17: LASSO
  • March 16: STAMP

Learn more about Wordle 

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips, and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

Kerry Brunskill
Kerry Brunskill
Contributing Writer

When baby Kerry was brought home from the hospital her hand was placed on the space bar of the family Atari 400, a small act of parental nerdery that has snowballed into a lifelong passion for gaming and the sort of freelance job her school careers advisor told her she couldn't do. She's now PC Gamer's word game expert, taking on the daily Wordle puzzle to give readers a hint each and every day. Her Wordle streak is truly mighty.

Somehow Kerry managed to get away with writing regular features on old Japanese PC games, telling today's PC gamers about some of the most fascinating and influential games of the '80s and '90s.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 25
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Monday, March 24
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 19
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Monday, March 3
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Friday, March 21
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, March 20
Latest in Puzzle
World of Goo 2 a giant octopus-worm spits out a structure of goo upon which other goo is flowing.
After launching as an Epic Store exclusive, World of Goo 2 dribbles onto Steam this spring: 'We’re grateful to Epic for funding development of the game'
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, March 26
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 25
Wordle answers
Today's Wordle answer for Monday, March 24
A sign reads &quot;HATRED IS POWER&quot;
A demo for a lost videogame based on George Orwell's 1984 has emerged from the memory hole
London Bridge during snowfall
This is the coolest pricing gimmick I've ever seen: the temperature in London determines the price of this videogame
Latest in News
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows immersive mode - Naoe holding a tanto in her hand as two guards fall to the ground behind her.
Assassin's Creed Shadows' first hotfix addresses stability issues and a photo mode crash
A close-up of a scared young girl&#039;s face as she stumbles through the woods, a crown of twigs and flowers upon her head.
CD Projekt says it's not using generative AI on The Witcher 4 because it's 'quite tricky when it comes to legal IP ownership'
A plastic duck dressed like a circus weightlifter
The 5th highest-rated game on Steam in 2022 is back with a multiplayer sequel
A still from a video announcement of Game Informer&#039;s return, featuring the magazine&#039;s Halo 2 issue.
Game Informer is back from the dead: 'The whole team has returned'
An April Fool&#039;s Day Palworld game concept about dating Pals
From Palworld movies to Palworld TV shows: 'Everyone under the sun pitched us every idea you can imagine,' says Pocketpair's communications director
Ciri in The Witcher 4
The Witcher 4 won't be out until sometime in 2027 at the soonest, CD Projekt says
More about puzzle
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone

Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 25
Wordle answers

Today's Wordle answer for Monday, March 24
Several tight-wearing superheroes surge towards the camera in a heroic fashion in City of Heroes.

One year later, City of Heroes' officially recognized fan server has me praying it's the future of dead MMOs
See more latest
Most Popular
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows immersive mode - Naoe holding a tanto in her hand as two guards fall to the ground behind her.
Assassin's Creed Shadows' first hotfix addresses stability issues and a photo mode crash
A close-up of a scared young girl&#039;s face as she stumbles through the woods, a crown of twigs and flowers upon her head.
CD Projekt says it's not using generative AI on The Witcher 4 because it's 'quite tricky when it comes to legal IP ownership'
A plastic duck dressed like a circus weightlifter
The 5th highest-rated game on Steam in 2022 is back with a multiplayer sequel
A still from a video announcement of Game Informer&#039;s return, featuring the magazine&#039;s Halo 2 issue.
Game Informer is back from the dead: 'The whole team has returned'
An April Fool&#039;s Day Palworld game concept about dating Pals
From Palworld movies to Palworld TV shows: 'Everyone under the sun pitched us every idea you can imagine,' says Pocketpair's communications director
Ciri in The Witcher 4
The Witcher 4 won't be out until sometime in 2027 at the soonest, CD Projekt says
Dwarf Fortress adventure mode art
After 23 years of making Dwarf Fortress, even its creator is still 'terrified' of drowning all his dwarves with aquifers: 'Part of the problem is we are just not good at videogames'
A unique aspect of Japanese architecture turned out to be a key reason the Like a Dragon games can reuse assets so effectively—and deliver more compact, memorable open worlds than western cities
Pacific Drive Endless Expeditions spring 2025 update trailer still - a sexy, tricked-out 1980s station wagon being blasted with magic healing electricity
Pacific Drive developers change their mind: A year after refusing to give it mid-run saves, it's getting mid-run saves
A crew of prospectors in Wildgate, featuring a robot, a rabbit man, and a small aquatic creature in a combination mech/aquarium.
Blizzard co-founder Mike Morhaime's new company is putting Sea of Thieves-style shenanigans in space with a new crew-based shooter