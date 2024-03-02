Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, March 2

Scroll down the page and you'll soon find a hint for today's Wordle, designed to give your guesses a gentle prod towards the solution, while still leaving you with enough room to make your own fun. Need something more to the point? Then you'll want to click or scroll to the March 2 (987) answer, ready and waiting to save your win streak.

Obvious. In plain sight. Practically laid out before me. That's what today's Wordle was—after I'd spent too many guesses chasing one particular letter around the board, desperately trying to make it flip from yellow to green. I'm glad I found the answer with a little room to spare, but I'm hoping for a better game tomorrow.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, March 2

The opposite of a quiet rural existence. Think of city streets packed with people, buildings reaching up to the sky, rooftop gardens, and places that never seem to sleep. You'll need to unearth two different vowels to solve today's puzzle.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there isn't a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Need a hand? The answer to the March 2 (987) Wordle is URBAN.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

March 1: FORTY

FORTY February 29: IMAGE

IMAGE February 28: DEVIL

DEVIL February 27: SENSE

SENSE February 26: OFTEN

OFTEN February 25: SMITH

SMITH February 24: PIPER

PIPER February 23: APART

APART February 22: HEAVY

HEAVY February 21: BUILD

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.