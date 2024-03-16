Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, March 16

Win your weekend Wordle. Win your weekday Wordle. Win every Wordle ever made with our help. Whether you want to make a beeline for today's answer, or you'd rather mull over a clue for the March 16 (1001) game as you drink your morning coffee, everything you're looking for is just below.

Green… green… gre- ah, a grey. Great. I was sure I had today's game solved in just a couple of goes, instead, I found myself staring at a scattering of green letters that didn't seem to fit anything I had left to try. They didn't fit, did they? I mean, what else coul—ohh, there it is.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, March 16

Thinking of poisonous substances is going to help you win today's Wordle, as this word describes any sort of poison that naturally occurs in plants, animals, or insects.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, a letter is not used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

One weekend win, coming up. The answer to the March 16 (1001) Wordle is TOXIN.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

March 15 : ERUPT

: ERUPT March 14 : SINCE

: SINCE March 13 : LOCAL

: LOCAL March 12 : HEAVE

: HEAVE March 11 : PESKY

: PESKY March 10: GRASP

GRASP March 9 : CHEER

: CHEER March 8 : EARLY

: EARLY March 7 : CLONE

: CLONE March 6: TEARY

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.