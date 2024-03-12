Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, March 12

There's a hint for today's Wordle waiting below, alongside a neat selection of tips designed to help you make the most out of every guess you ever make. And if you're running out of rows, or would just like a quick win, feel free to click your way straight to the March 12 (997) Wordle answer.

The yellow letter I found early on today did a fantastic job of tripping me up, its odd placement implying that it had to go there, even though I couldn't see any way that would work with the few greens that had turned up alongside it. As puzzled as I was for a while, I did enjoy yelling "Wait, I've got it" at my monitor once I'd finally figured out today's Wordle answer.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, March 12

Picking up, lifting, or lugging around something especially heavy could be described in this way, as could—sorry, I know this is unpleasant—that painful lurch in your stomach when you're about to be sick.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a letter is used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Just the word you're looking for. The answer to the March 12 (997) Wordle is HEAVE.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 11: PESKY

PESKY March 10: GRASP

GRASP March 9: CHEER

CHEER March 8: EARLY

EARLY March 7: CLONE

CLONE March 6: TEARY

TEARY March 5: HUNCH

HUNCH March 4: FLAME

FLAME March 3: STATE

STATE March 2: URBAN

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.