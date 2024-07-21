Today's Wordle answer for Sunday, July 21
A hint to help you out and today's Wordle answer if you need it.
Make Sunday's Wordle a winner with our help. Use our tips to give yourself some new ideas, our hint for the July 21 (1128) game to guide your guesses, or go grab yourself a win with today's answer. However you want to play, we've got something on this page that'll help turn your tactics into a winner.
Today's game went really well for me—and I'm annoyed about it. Because it was going so well I didn't think about my follow-up guesses as carefully as I should have, and threw away what could've been a fast Wordle win in the process. Shame on me.
Wordle today: A hint
This is the name for a tiny bit of something. Dust on clean glass. A little mark of dirt on a shirt. A touch of salt added to a meal. You only need to find a single vowel today.
Is there a double letter in Wordle today?
No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.
Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day
Anyone can pick up and play Wordle, but if you want to do it well and make all of your guesses count, these quick tips will help get you started on your Wordle winning streak:
- Choose an opener with a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.
- The answer may contain the same letter, multiple times.
- Try not to use guesses that contain letters you've already eliminated.
Thankfully, there's no time limit beyond ensuring it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.
Wordle today: The answer
Let's turn this game around. The answer to the July 21 (1128) Wordle is SPECK.
Previous Wordle answers
The last 10 Wordle answers
Past Wordle answers can give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh. They are also a good way to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer is unlikely to be repeated.
Here are some recent Wordle solutions:
- July 20: SHAFT
- July 19: REFER
- July 18: NERDY
- July 17: QUITE
- July 16: DECOY
- July 15: SWOON
- July 14: VIDEO
- July 13: ENACT
- July 12: JIFFY
- July 11: CAMEO
Learn more about Wordle
Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and you'll need to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them to keep up your winning streak.
You should start with a strong word like ARISE, or any other word that contains a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You'll also want to avoid starting words with repeating letters, as you're wasting the chance to potentially eliminate or confirm an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which ones you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.
You'll want your next guess to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's simply a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).
If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips, and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.
Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.
When baby Kerry was brought home from the hospital her hand was placed on the space bar of the family Atari 400, a small act of parental nerdery that has snowballed into a lifelong passion for gaming and the sort of freelance job her school careers advisor told her she couldn't do. She's now PC Gamer's word game expert, taking on the daily Wordle puzzle to give readers a hint each and every day. Her Wordle streak is truly mighty.
Somehow Kerry managed to get away with writing regular features on old Japanese PC games, telling today's PC gamers about some of the most fascinating and influential games of the '80s and '90s.