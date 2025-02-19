Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, February 19

Turn frustrating grey letters into a perfect row of greens in an instant with the answer to today's Wordle, or sit back and enjoy spending a little more time with Wednesday's game—our hint for the February 19 (1341) is always there to help if you need it. No matter how it's going, now you're here you've definitely got this.

Never in the history of Wordle has someone made as spectacular a mess of their game as I did today. My opening row wasn't even all that bad, but I somehow just took those clues and then spent the rest of the board completely missing the insights they could have given me. I did eventually see sense, but mostly because there were no other letters left for me to try.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, February 19

It might look like this word's associated with being angry, but really it's more about being so deeply enthusiastic or emotional about someone/something you lose your self control.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is not a double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Need some help? The answer to the February 19 (1341) Wordle is MADLY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

February 18: INDIE

INDIE February 17: TRAIL

TRAIL February 16: SUAVE

SUAVE February 15: CROOK

CROOK February 14: DITTY

DITTY February 13: RUMBA

RUMBA February 12: RAPID

RAPID February 11: SCORE

SCORE February 10: GOODY

GOODY February 9: BONUS

Learn more about Wordle

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.