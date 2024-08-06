Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, August 6

Save a tough Wordle in a flash with a single click—the answer to today's puzzle is right here and ready to go whenever you need it. Or just take a look at our hint for the August 6 (1144) game instead, whatever help you want, you'll find it right here.

Oh, that felt good. I was on the right track from my very first go, and every guess afterwards slotted another piece of the puzzle into place. Don't worry if Wordle's not going as well for you today—just take a look at our clue and you'll soon get back on track.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, August 6

An extremely heavy metalworking tool with a flat top and a sort of pointed end, still in use today. Also, the sort of thing the ACME corporation would supply a cartoon character if they needed to drop something on someone's head.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:

Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer might repeat the same letter.

Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.

There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Need a little extra help? The answer to the August 6 (1144) Wordle is ANVIL.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

August 5: ENSUE

ENSUE August 4: LOWER

LOWER August 3: SCALE

SCALE August 2: FLAKE

FLAKE August 1: CHALK

CHALK July 31: PENNE

PENNE July 30: FERAL

FERAL July 29: SUPER

SUPER July 28: SMOCK

SMOCK July 27: JUICE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.

It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.