Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, August 17

Getting your Saturday Wordle off to the best possible start is easy—just take a look at today's freshly prepared hint and those winning green letters will appear in no time. And if you're further down the board and things aren't looking too great, just click through to the answer to the August 17 (1155) puzzle and turn your game around in a flash.

I'm not going to win any records for speed today, but this turned out to be a very satisfying win. A few early crumbs led me in the right direction, then I had a little bit of struggle followed by a last-minute plot twist before my triumphant turnaround right at the end. I basically Wordle'd my way through a mystery novel today—just call me Poirot.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, August 17

This is a name for a particular sort of bad weather. When this is happening the skies will go dark and cloudy, and there'll be heavy wind and rain too. Hail might turn up if it's cold. There's just a single vowel in this one, so concentrate on those consonants.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Don't worry, you're about to win. The answer to the August 17 (1155) Wordle is STORM.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

August 16: BRACE

BRACE August 15: ACORN

ACORN August 14: SHORE

SHORE August 13: NEIGH

NEIGH August 12: SKIFF

SKIFF August 11: SCONE

SCONE August 10: MEDIC

MEDIC August 9: OUNCE

OUNCE August 8: SAUCY

SAUCY August 7: MACAW

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.