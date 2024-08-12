Today's Wordle answer for Monday, August 12

Make sure your Monday Wordle gets off to a great start with our help. Hoping for a speedy win? Then you'll want to take a look at today's answer. Rather just give your guesses a bit of a push? That's why we've got a brand new clue for the August 12 (1150) Wordle ready to go.

I could tell this was going to be an easy game when the first letter of my first go turned green. That's what I thought, anyway. It might have even been true if it hadn't been the only green I had at all for a while. And then if it hadn't taken every letter of the alphabet and all six rows to actually find today's Wordle answer. Here's hoping I have a better game tomorrow.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, August 12

You'll need to name a type of vessel to win today—specifically a small one-person boat, powered by either a sail or oars.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

Here's your first win of the week. The answer to the August 12 (1150) Wordle is SKIFF.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

August 11: SCONE

SCONE August 10: MEDIC

MEDIC August 9: OUNCE

OUNCE August 8: SAUCY

SAUCY August 7: MACAW

MACAW August 6: ANVIL

ANVIL August 5: ENSUE

ENSUE August 4: LOWER

LOWER August 3: SCALE

SCALE August 2: FLAKE

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.