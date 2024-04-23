Today's Wordle answer for Tuesday, April 23
Trouble solving today's Wordle? Here's the help you need.
Sail through your daily Wordle with our help. We've got some great tips if you'd like to give your everyday guesses a refresh, a clue for the April 23 (1039) puzzle if you'd like some guided assistance, and today's answer only a click or scroll away if you're struggling. However you want to play, we've got your back.
This game was led by all the grey letters I kept finding, today's Wordle answer unearthed more by a harsh narrowing of possibilities than any handy green letters I happened to find. I didn't mind too much, as it worked out brilliantly for me, the right word turning up with plenty of guesses left to spare.
Today's Wordle hint
Wordle today: A hint for Tuesday, April 23
In a more general sense, today's answer means to roam or wander, although the word tends to be applied to unmanned vehicles used for exploration and research. There's one of these on Mars named Curiosity.
Is there a double letter in Wordle today?
No, there is no double letter in today's puzzle.
Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day
Looking to extend your Wordle winning streak? Perhaps you've just started playing the popular daily puzzle game and are looking for some pointers. Whatever the reason you're here, these quick tips can help push you in the right direction:
- Start with a word that has a mix of common vowels and consonants.
- The answer might repeat the same letter.
- Try not to use guesses that include letters you've already eliminated.
There's no racing against the clock with Wordle so you don't need to rush for the answer. Treating the game like a casual newspaper crossword can be a good tactic; that way, you can come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Stepping away for a while might mean the difference between a win and a line of grey squares.
Today's Wordle answer
What is today's Wordle answer?
You've got this. The answer to the April 23 (1039) Wordle is ROVER.
Previous Wordle answers
The last 10 Wordle answers
Wordle solutions that have already been used can help eliminate answers for today's Wordle or give you inspiration for guesses to help uncover more of those greens. They can also give you some inspired ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.
Here are some recent Wordle answers:
- April 22: LASER
- April 21: JOLLY
- April 20: LUCID
- April 19: RAISE
- April 18: FACET
- April 17: TITHE
- April 16: SHANK
- April 15: EQUIP
- April 14: BLIMP
- April 13: STEEL
Learn more about Wordle
Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's up to you to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the popular daily puzzle.
It's usually a good plan to start with a strong word like ALERT—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels—and you should be off to a flying start, with a little luck anyway. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.
Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to leave out any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).
If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips, and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.
Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle, as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle, refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures. Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.
When baby Kerry was brought home from the hospital her hand was placed on the space bar of the family Atari 400, a small act of parental nerdery that has snowballed into a lifelong passion for gaming and the sort of freelance job her school careers advisor told her she couldn't do. She's now PC Gamer's word game expert, taking on the daily Wordle puzzle to give readers a hint each and every day. Her Wordle streak is truly mighty.
Somehow Kerry managed to get away with writing regular features on old Japanese PC games, telling today's PC gamers about some of the most fascinating and influential games of the '80s and '90s.