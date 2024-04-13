Today's Wordle answer for Saturday, April 13

There's a hint for today's Wordle waiting below, as well as some easily digested general tips and the answer for the April 13 (1029) puzzle. However you want to play the game, we can help you make the most of it.

I can see I did well today. I found plenty of green letters nice and early, and they quickly led me to the one word I needed. And because there were always so many alternatives to choose from, I never quite lost that horrible feeling that I'd run out of rows before I ran out of words to put in them, even when I was one letter away from winning.

Today's Wordle hint

Wordle today: A hint for Saturday, April 13

This strong, greyish-coloured metal is used in everything from major construction works to cutlery. The same word can also mean to brace or prepare yourself for something unpleasant.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

Yes, a vowel is used twice in today's Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.

A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason not to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

What is today's Wordle answer?

Kick the weekend off with a win. The answer to the April 13 (1029) Wordle is STEEL.

Previous answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

April 12: WHINY

WHINY April 11: LOUSE

LOUSE April 10: BROTH

BROTH April 9 : MERGE

: MERGE April 8: BREED

BREED April 7: VOILA

VOILA April 6: FINCH

FINCH April 5: WRIST

WRIST April 4: CLIMB

CLIMB April 3: PLAIT

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.