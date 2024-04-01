Today's Wordle answer for Monday, April 1

Get your weekly Wordle off to a flying start with our help. Take a peek at our tips if you'd like to give your daily game a fresh angle, read a clue for the April 1 (1017) puzzle if you'd like some direction, or click through to today's answer if you want to win. Whatever happens, you're no April Fool.

After my first two rows, I felt pretty sure I was well on my way to a win streak destroying loss, with only a single green letter to my name and no real clue what to do with it. Thankfully my next guess instantly turned the whole game around, today's answer suddenly appearing as if it had been there all along.

Wordle today: A hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Monday, April 1

Thinking of plants and trees will help you win today's Wordle—leaves, specifically. This word refers to a long sort of leaf, the unusual kind that splits off into many separate parts. Tiny ferns have them, and huge palm trees do too.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No, there are no double letters in todays Wordle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If you've decided to play Wordle but you're not sure where to start, I'll help set you on the path to your first winning streak. Make all your guesses count and become a Wordle winner with these quick tips:

A good opener has a mix of common vowels and consonants.

The answer could contain the same letter, repeated.

Avoid words that include letters you've already eliminated.

You're not racing against the clock so there's no reason to rush. In fact, it's not a bad idea to treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank. Sometimes stepping away for a while means you can come back with a fresh perspective.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

New week, new win. The answer to the April 1 (1017) Wordle is FROND.

PC Gamer Newsletter Sign up to get the best content of the week, and great gaming deals, as picked by the editors. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Previous Wordle solutions can help to eliminate guesses for today's Wordle, as the answer isn't likely to be repeated. They can also give you some solid ideas for starting words that keep your daily puzzle-solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

March 31: TABOO

TABOO March 30: FORCE

FORCE March 29: REALM

REALM March 28: SPEAK

SPEAK March 27: STUNG

STUNG March 26: MAYOR

MAYOR March 25: SALLY

SALLY March 24: TOWEL

TOWEL March 23: RISEN

RISEN March 22: DECAY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

There are six rows of five boxes presented to you by Wordle each day, and you'll need to work out which five-letter word is hiding among them to win the daily puzzle.

Start with a strong word like ALIVE—or any other word with a good mix of common consonants and multiple vowels. You should also avoid starting words with repeating letters, so you don't waste the chance to confirm or eliminate an extra letter. Once you've typed your guess and hit Enter, you'll see which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second guess should compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you might have missed on the first row—just don't forget to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the correct word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words and don't forget letters can repeat too (eg: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you can scroll to the relevant section above.