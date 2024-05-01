Today's Wordle answer for Wednesday, May 1

However much or little help you need with your daily Wordle, you'll find everything you need waiting below. We've got a few quick tips if you'd like to refresh your general guesses, as well as a guided hint for the May 1 (1047) game—and today's answer too.

My first attempt at uncovering some of the letters found in today's Wordle answer couldn't have gone much worse, but at least my second guess more than made up for it. This was a nice, simple game in the end: a problem, a puzzle, then a pleasant Wordle win.

Today's Wordle hint

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

Wordle today: A hint for Wednesday, May 1

Today's answer refers to a sort of personal journal, the kind of place someone would write about their private thoughts and feelings, or just record what happened to them that day. There are two different vowels hiding in today's Wordle.

Is there a double letter in Wordle today?

No letters are used twice in today's puzzle.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

Playing Wordle well is like achieving a small victory every day—who doesn't like a well-earned winning streak in a game you enjoy? If you're new to the daily word game, or just want a refresher, I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

You want a balanced mix of unique consonants and vowels in your opening word.

A solid second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.

The answer could contain letters more than once.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by the end of the day. If you're struggling to find the answer or a tactical word for your next guess, there's no harm in coming back to it later on.

Today's Wordle answer

(Image credit: Future)

What is today's Wordle answer?

New month, same winning streak. The answer to the May 1 (1047) Wordle is DIARY.

Previous Wordle answers

The last 10 Wordle answers

Knowing previous Wordle solutions can be helpful in eliminating current possibilities. It's unlikely a word will be repeated and you can find inspiration for guesses or starting words that may be eluding you.

Here are some recent Wordle answers:

April 30: PROWL

PROWL April 29: CRAFT

CRAFT April 28: PRUNE

PRUNE April 27: GLEAM

GLEAM April 26: VAPID

VAPID April 25: INTRO

INTRO April 24: SWORE

SWORE April 23: ROVER

ROVER April 22: LASER

LASER April 21: JOLLY

Learn more about Wordle

(Image credit: Nurphoto via Getty)

Wordle gives you six rows of five boxes each day, and it's your job to work out which five-letter word is hiding by eliminating or confirming the letters it contains.

Starting with a strong word like LEASH—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters—is a good place to start. Once you hit Enter, the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

Your second go should compliment the starting word, using another "good" guess to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer. After that, it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used, you can scroll to the relevant section above.