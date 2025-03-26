What will we do at the end of the world? If MMOs are any indication: mostly what we already do, plus a lot of dancing

Features
By published

It's hard to envision our last days on the big blue marble, but I've already said goodbye to worlds aplenty.

Blue Protocol players dancing minutes before the game closes forever
(Image credit: Bandai Namco (via Titania Gaming))

I'm under no illusions that I'm some rugged survivalist or Will Smith's character in I Am Legend. If I'm alive when our species stumbles its way into the end of days, my plan is to react poorly, grab a bite to eat, and die. But I'm confident I'll die happy, because despite all the meaninglessness and suffering, I did get to play Wildstar before the servers went offline. And ToonTown. And Warhammer Online.

If there's one thing our real world and the ones we construct for massively multiplayer online roleplay have in common, it's that bittersweet transience we spend our whole lives reckoning with. People may say I wasted my time leveling a Granok engineer in Wildstar because he's gone now, but to them I say: You'll be gone one day, too. How's that day job feel?

The difference is that plenty of MMO worlds have met with their end, while an earthly apocalypse is as of yet theoretical. Our behavior in MMOs isn't exactly a reliable indicator of how we act in real life, but perhaps it can still teach us something about ourselves.

When thinking of the late Blue Protocol, for example, the end of the world doesn't seem so grim. When the anime MMO was permanently sunset by Bandai Namco, people didn't stop logging in or resign themselves to the forums; rather, they came out in droves to /dance the night away one last time.

If you've ever been around for the end of a live service game or even the end of a multiplayer beta test, you've probably seen how feverish and silly things get in the moments before the servers close. It'll always suck to lose your favorite game, but it buoys my mood to know the end won't be mirthless or hollow, but rather a collective scream (or dance) into the void affirming that we were here.

Another hypothesis is that an imminent and certain apocalypse would lead to violent anti-social behavior due to the difficulty of enforcing consequences after everyone's dead, but a group of researchers who take this more seriously than I do didn't find that to be the dominant behavior—in an MMO, at least.

The researchers used the end of an ArcheAge beta test to try and see how behavior changes when impermanence overrules consequence. The published-not-peer-reviewed study concluded, after analyzing some 270 million accounts' worth of player data, that most people just keep doing as they've always done and "some outliers" seize the moment to engage in "anti-social player behavior," like killing other players.

There's a range of insights to glean from the study, with players socializing a bit more often as the ending nears and murderous tendencies spiking disproportionately among players who got bored and left before it was over, though it does study the final days of a timed test rather than a game's natural lifespan. I'd be interested to know if these patterns are more intense when we're talking about a game that may truly never come back. (And, of course, the connection between MMO player behavior and real world behavior is not certain at all.)

The last moments of Asheron's Call - YouTube The last moments of Asheron's Call - YouTube
Watch On

We've also seen somber moments at the end of MMOs, as players gather in-game to remember the good times and flood the chat with goodbyes. PC Gamer documented the end of Asheron's Call back in 2017, which you can see in the video above.

All this is to say, I'm not ready for the end of the world. I'm not even ready for the end of World of Warcraft. But if I can expect any parallels between the real-world apocalypse and the one I met in Club Penguin, I should learn to dance now; it might be the only skill that does me any good at the end. I'll have to find a mailbox to practice on.

Game shutdowns are more prevalent than ever these days, with the recent Star Wars Hunters and Seekers of Skyveil barely making it to market, so if MMO apocalypses are in fact useful settings for experiments, videogame sociologists probably won't have to wait long for the next one.

Justin Wagner
Justin Wagner

Justin first became enamored with PC gaming when World of Warcraft and Neverwinter Nights 2 rewired his brain as a wide-eyed kid. As time has passed, he's amassed a hefty backlog of retro shooters, CRPGs, and janky '90s esoterica. Whether he's extolling the virtues of Shenmue or troubleshooting some fiddly old MMO, it's hard to get his mind off games with more ambition than scruples. When he's not at his keyboard, he's probably birdwatching or daydreaming about a glorious comeback for real-time with pause combat. Any day now...

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in MMO
Blue Protocol players dancing minutes before the game closes forever
What will we do at the end of the world? If MMOs are any indication: mostly what we already do, plus a lot of dancing
Several tight-wearing superheroes surge towards the camera in a heroic fashion in City of Heroes.
One year later, City of Heroes' officially recognized fan server has me praying it's the future of dead MMOs
Several adventurers in World of Warcraft Classic&#039;s hardcore server crying over the death of a fallen comrade.
Blizzard plans to revive WoW Classic Hardcore characters 'at our sole discretion', after DDOS attack puts major streamer guild OnlyFangs in the ground
A forester from Old School Runescape, contemplating life next to his pheasant friend on a green field.
You can finally try out Old School RuneScape’s first new skill in nearly two decades right now
Ghoul in sunglasses
After years of playing as stupid, boring humans in Fallout, you can finally channel your inner Walton Goggins and become a ghoul in Fallout 76
WoW Classic: Season of Discovery
World of Warcraft Classic’s Season of Discovery may be teasing a legendary weapon that players have speculated is in the game for two decades
Latest in Features
Blue Protocol players dancing minutes before the game closes forever
What will we do at the end of the world? If MMOs are any indication: mostly what we already do, plus a lot of dancing
Sphene applauds in Final Fantasy 14&#039;s patch 7.2 story.
I'm not yelling 'we're so back!' yet, but Final Fantasy 14's patch 7.2 story could be the first sign the MMO is returning to what made it so critically-acclaimed
Several tight-wearing superheroes surge towards the camera in a heroic fashion in City of Heroes.
One year later, City of Heroes' officially recognized fan server has me praying it's the future of dead MMOs
Immortal Pillars expansion for Age of Mythology: Retold
Age of Mythology Retold's new Chinese pantheon expansion takes a bold stance on updating an old game: Just make good new stuff
Ragnarok Battle Offline
After punishing my graphics card with Monster Hunter Wilds, I've returned to the rock-solid frame rates of my old hunting grounds: Windows XP
Ghoul in sunglasses
I'm convinced being a ghoul in Fallout 76 is the best way to vibe in West Virginia, thanks to these powerful perk cards and my new true love: Radiation
More about mmo
Several tight-wearing superheroes surge towards the camera in a heroic fashion in City of Heroes.

One year later, City of Heroes' officially recognized fan server has me praying it's the future of dead MMOs
Several adventurers in World of Warcraft Classic&#039;s hardcore server crying over the death of a fallen comrade.

Blizzard plans to revive WoW Classic Hardcore characters 'at our sole discretion', after DDOS attack puts major streamer guild OnlyFangs in the ground
A long bendy arm stealing money from people in a subway car

'You're a very long arm. You steal things. It's a comedy game,' explains developer of comedy game where you steal things with a very long arm
See more latest
Most Popular
The title image for Game of Thrones: Kingsroad
New Game of Thrones action-adventure RPG takes you back to Westeros
Immortal Pillars expansion for Age of Mythology: Retold
Age of Mythology Retold's new Chinese pantheon expansion takes a bold stance on updating an old game: Just make good new stuff
Weapons from Counter-Strike 2
Five Ways to Get the Most Out of Your Counter-Strike 2 Inventory
MSI Claw 8 AI+ A2VM
MSI Claw 8 AI+ A2VM: the greatest gaming machine you can take anywhere
MSI Raider gaming laptop
Become Dragonforged, achieve dominance
Sphene applauds in Final Fantasy 14&#039;s patch 7.2 story.
I'm not yelling 'we're so back!' yet, but Final Fantasy 14's patch 7.2 story could be the first sign the MMO is returning to what made it so critically-acclaimed
Several tight-wearing superheroes surge towards the camera in a heroic fashion in City of Heroes.
One year later, City of Heroes' officially recognized fan server has me praying it's the future of dead MMOs
Ragnarok Battle Offline
After punishing my graphics card with Monster Hunter Wilds, I've returned to the rock-solid frame rates of my old hunting grounds: Windows XP
Ghoul in sunglasses
I'm convinced being a ghoul in Fallout 76 is the best way to vibe in West Virginia, thanks to these powerful perk cards and my new true love: Radiation
Phyre
Playing a few hours of Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has put a lot of my worries to rest