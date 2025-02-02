EVE lays out a busy 2025 focusing on player customization and fan-favorite events

Sandbox space MMO Eve Online is going strong in its third decade, with developer CCP Games outlining its slate of 2025 development plans in a recent stream. It'll feature two major expansions and the return of some much-loved fan favorite in-game events.

The current Revenant arc will continue through the first quarter of the year—continuing to focus on the invasion of the Drifters and opposition by Deathless—and lead directly into the next expansion this summer. That expansion will focus on customization and on sovereign space so that players can "set their own agendas and create content for their communities" including player-made missions for other players.

The expansion will also include the ability for player corporations to do more in sovereign space. There'll be upgrades "designed to give corporations a higher degree of agency, deepening the dynamic and player-driven emergent gameplay within the universe of New Eden."

"This year, we're putting even more power in the hands of our capsuleers," said EVE Online game director Snorri Árnason in a press release. "From customizing sovereign space to crafting missions that spark new alliances, the 2025 roadmap is all about letting players create and shape their own moments, their own stories and ultimately being part of the history books of New Eden itself. EVE Online has always been a living universe driven by its community, and with the new tools and systems we're introducing, the potential for creativity and collaboration has never been greater."

This year will also have some big player events: Capsuleer Day, Crimson Harvest, and Winter Nexus will all return alongside the combative Alliance Tournament. There's also EVE's notorious Fanfest in-person and digital event, which will take place from May 1–3.

A second expansion will arrive in winter, but there are no significant details on it yet. You can watch the entire Director's Stream on EVE's website. It's yet another big year for a game we consider one of the best MMOs, the best space games, and the best free games you can play.