Stardew Valley patch fixes swears but you still can't get divorced

Stardew Valley patch 1.6.15 has rolled out on PC, Android, and iOS, fixing a variety of little bugs but most importantly the one I know that both you and I were annoyed by: "Fixed bad-word filtering added to some extra text boxes in 1.6," says the note, "Those are now only filtered on platforms that require it, as originally intended." Which means that you can have all the swears you want in your own personal Stardew Valley on your own personal computer, as God intended.

As shared by Stardew developer Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone on social media, Stardew's latest update has rolled out on PC, Android, and iOS—console players, sadly, must wait a bit longer for a fix on their nastiest bug: The one where you can't get divorced without crashing the game. Sorry about that one. Suffer on, I guess.

The patch contains just one balance change: Legendary fish ponds now produce roe much more often. Which seems right. They're ponds with legendary fish. Less roe doesn't seem very legendary, does it?

March of 2024 had a superb delivery for Stardew fans: The surprising and surprisingly huge Stardew Valley 1.6 update that added all manner of stuff, from drinking mayonnaise to a new kind of farm and three new festivals and eight-person multiplayer and new late-game content and, and, and. A lot, really.

Which of course meant that even though Barone figured he was done, well, he added a bunch of new stuff last month anyway in the 1.6.9 patch. Which fits with how he said he "could work on it for the rest of my life" shortly afterward.

Anyway, I'm sure that after perusing all that you'll not be very surprised to learn that this week PC Gamer gave Stardew Valley its Best Ongoing Game award for 2024.

"Our favourite game to return to was one that has never asked for more money: No FOMO, no DLC, not even a microtransaction in sight. It's just a wildly popular game that keeps getting bigger and better," said global editor-in-chief Phil Savage.

The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors