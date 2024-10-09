Silent Hill 2 got an emergency patch after a 'huge translation mistake' spoiled the whole game for Italians

Holy Roman Emperor Charles V used Spanish to speak to God, French to speak to men, and German to speak to his horse. Italian, however, he reserved for spoiling videogames, and it delights me to say that Bloober Team's quite good Silent Hill 2 remake keeps that tradition alive: The devs had to release an emergency patch to stop Italian-language players from having the entire game unveiled for them right at the start. Che brutta figura.

As spotted by eagle-eyed James Sunder-lovers over on Reddit (via PlayStation Lifestyle), the game's 1.003.000 day-one update contained one major fix: It adapted the Italian localisation for an early scene that had—in the game's advanced access, original incarnation—fully subtitled a voice line that was only meant to be understood as garbled fragments. "For Italians: download the patch because there is a huge translation mistake that spoil something of the game in the first minutes," reads the patch's top-rated comment on the Silent Hill subreddit.

I'll be circumspect about what, exactly, was spoiled until after the jump below, but in every other language the particular line is effectively inaudible and, in the subtitles, is rendered as a jumble of full stops and isolated letters. You're only meant to notice what it's gesturing at on a second playthrough, once you've got a full grasp on the story's twists and turns and you know exactly what's going on. Spoilers ahead for what the line in question says.

That's right folks: It's Mary's garbled voice lines over the radio right at the start. Although James says he's come to Silent Hill to find his wife, the man is not very well, and has blocked out that he actually killed her himself, which you find out towards the end. The garbled question she asks over the radio is "Why did you kill me?" which is quite the humdinger of a spoiler to be dropping on Italian-language players at the beginning.

Fortunately, the line didn't have too much of a chance to spoil our cisalpine brethren. Players who got into the game early with advanced access alerted Bloober to the error and the studio was able to get a patch out in time for the game's first (official) day of release.