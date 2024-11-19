'I can buy like 2 hot dogs': Mouthwashing's dev celebrates over 1 million Spotify downloads for the game's soundtrack

Mouthwashing is one of the most unsettling yet coolest games to release in 2024. And as if it hadn't already ticked most of my boxes, this horror game also has a brilliant soundtrack that has attracted mass attention.

Martin Halldin, the sound and audio designer for Mouthwashing, celebrated the incredible achievement of the game's soundtrack, reaching over 1 million downloads late last week (via GamesRadar). "A million Streams let's fucking gooo," Halldin said. "I can buy like two hot dogs with the revenue." A worthy prize for a mighty achievement to be sure.

For those of you, like me, who haven't gotten round to playing it yet despite all the best intentions, Mouthwashing is a short horror game clocking in at around three hours. The story follows the crew of a spaceship named the Tulpar which is stranded in an isolated corner of space. According to the advice I've received from friends, it's best to go into this horror game blind, so don't look too much into it if you are interested in playing. But that doesn't mean you can't join the bandwagon and appreciate its awesome soundtrack.

To be clear, Mouthwashing's soundtrack isn't full of your typical bops, like you may find in Pacific Drive's outstanding OST. Instead it's made up of 33 short and ominous soundbites. None of them have any vocals but that isn't a bad thing at all, in fact, I think that makes them all the more meaningful.

Some of the songs like The Windows Are Plastic are melodies which I could easily listen to repeatedly on a cold and rainy day (just like today). While others like Medium Rare actually make me feel sick. Nonetheless, I'd recommend listening through the entire soundtrack even if you haven't played the game yet. It’s cool to see a fuzzy outline of how the story in the game will play out just by going off what the general vibe of each song is. Although I am not looking forward to finding out what accompanies And There It Is.