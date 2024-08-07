Vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz once endorsed a high school Valorant team

When US presidential candidate Kamala Harris announced Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate, it meant something different to the varsity Valorant esports team from Apple Valley High School in Minnesota. It meant they'd now been endorsed by the man who might soon become the vice president of the USA.

"Congratulations on an undefeated season and winning the Minnesota Varsity League State Championship in Valorant!" Walz wrote in a letter shared on the Apple Valley High School Esports Twitter account in 2022. The idea of a state governor knowing what Valorant is, even if just for the time it takes to sign a letter passing across his desk on a Tuesday morning, seems wild to think about, but welcome to the 2020s I guess.

Walz went on to applaud the "mental fortitude and tactical planning" of the Minnesota Varsity League, writing, "As the opportunities for students to engage in competitive multiplayer gaming continue to expand, extracurricular activities and social opportunities should also expand. With esports on the rise, I am extremely proud of you and the role you have taken on to grow esports participation at Apple Valley High School and in Minnesota. You are at the helm of transforming a hobby into a potentially life-changing career in a new and innovative realm of sports."

I can't think of another US politician who has publicly endorsed an esports team? It's a struggle to imagine most of them knowing what esports is. Walz signed off, "Have a great summer of training! I can't wait to hear what you all will accomplish next."

"Feels a bit different now knowing we are the first and only esports team endorsed by the new VP candidate", the school's team wrote on Twitter today, finishing with "we are still working on growing esports in our state and nation!"