Vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz once endorsed a high school Valorant team
Now get them to the Olympics.
When US presidential candidate Kamala Harris announced Minnesota governor Tim Walz as her running mate, it meant something different to the varsity Valorant esports team from Apple Valley High School in Minnesota. It meant they'd now been endorsed by the man who might soon become the vice president of the USA.
"Congratulations on an undefeated season and winning the Minnesota Varsity League State Championship in Valorant!" Walz wrote in a letter shared on the Apple Valley High School Esports Twitter account in 2022. The idea of a state governor knowing what Valorant is, even if just for the time it takes to sign a letter passing across his desk on a Tuesday morning, seems wild to think about, but welcome to the 2020s I guess.
Walz went on to applaud the "mental fortitude and tactical planning" of the Minnesota Varsity League, writing, "As the opportunities for students to engage in competitive multiplayer gaming continue to expand, extracurricular activities and social opportunities should also expand. With esports on the rise, I am extremely proud of you and the role you have taken on to grow esports participation at Apple Valley High School and in Minnesota. You are at the helm of transforming a hobby into a potentially life-changing career in a new and innovative realm of sports."
I can't think of another US politician who has publicly endorsed an esports team? It's a struggle to imagine most of them knowing what esports is. Walz signed off, "Have a great summer of training! I can't wait to hear what you all will accomplish next."
"Feels a bit different now knowing we are the first and only esports team endorsed by the new VP candidate", the school's team wrote on Twitter today, finishing with "we are still working on growing esports in our state and nation!"
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.