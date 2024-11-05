There's a Halo 2 nostalgia party going on in Halo Infinite and you're invited

When Halo Studios (formerly 343) announced this year that it was moving on from Halo Infinite to focus on what's next, I took that as a sign that the days of significant Infinite updates were coming to a close. To a degree that's been the case—the free-to-play Halo that finally became great last year slowed down in 2024, with recent seasons consisting mostly of forgettable cosmetics and (much appreciated) maps made by the community.

Infinite's latest season, The Great Journey, has some actual weight behind it. In honor of Halo 2's 20th birthday, the studio commissioned seven throwback Halo 2 maps from the community and put together a playlist with a 2004 ruleset. Oh, and there's a new gun: The MA5K Avenger, a rapid-fire variant of the assault rifle that fills the role of the SMG (a gun that first appeared in Halo 2). Similar to last year's Halo 3 Game Fuel celebration, the Infinite scene is one big nostalgia fest right now, and dammit, it's working its magic on me again.

It's not just warm memories of original Xbox Halo getting me in the door, though. This Delta Arena playlist with rules meant to mimic classic Halo is legitimately cool:

Sprint: Disabled

Clamber: Disabled

Jump Height: 120%

Starting Weapon: MA5K Avenger

Secondary Weapon: None

Friendly Player Collision: On

And these map remakes are slick:

Image 1 of 7 Ascension (Image credit: Halo Studios) Boulevard (Turf remake) (Image credit: Halo Studios) Inquisitor (Midship remake) (Image credit: Halo Studios) Canopy (Lockout remake) (Image credit: Halo Studios) Conjuruer (Warlock remake) (Image credit: Halo Studios) Beaver Canyon (Beaver Creek remake) (Image credit: Halo Studios) Serenity (Sanctuary remake) (Image credit: Halo Studios)

Historically I've embraced Halo's trend toward FPS conformity with sprinting and sliding, but Delta Arena is winning me over to the old ways. Halo Infinite is a slower, more methodical shooter without sprint. I'm taking my time rounding corners and both teams are noticeably more alert. Starting with only one gun is also really weird, but maybe brilliant? Infinite's default AR/Pistol combo is so strong that you don't ever really need anything else, but with an empty slot by default I'm grabbing the first gun off the rack and playing around its strengths.

I've always liked clamber in Halo, but being without it is reminding me how creative longtime Halo players get with the jump button. Without a generous ledge grab, jumping is a more relevant skill, and vertical map control comes at a higher premium. I felt that reality strongest in a King of the Hill match on Conjurer (Warlock), a close-quarters cubic battleground flanked on all sides by platforms that are just too tall to reach from the ground, or on Canopy (Lockout), where learning a jump shortcut to the Sniper Rifle spawn can shift the match's momentum.

I'm as impressed as ever by the Forge community's expertise in recapturing old Halo in new Halo, but as my coworker and fellow Halo enjoyer Wes pointed out, if he wants to play Halo 2, he can actually go play Halo 2 via The Master Chief Collection. Can't argue with that, though I do like witnessing Infinite's excellent gunplay through a 2004 lens. The one Halo 2 throwback Microsoft couldn't swing was dual-wielding.

The only underwhelming aspect of the update so far is the MA5K Avenger. It's cool that Infinite finally has an "SMG," but I wish this one didn't just look like a remodeled AR with a 60-round magazine. It's also not considered a "core" weapon like the battle rifle or pistol, so skins can't be applied to it. I can't help but wonder if the Avenger could've gotten a bit more razzle-dazzle if supporting Infinite was still a priority for Halo Studios—instead, I'm inclined to think we're lucky to even get this.

The main draw of this season's battle pass ($5) is this Halo 2 sniper rifle makeover. (Image credit: Halo Studios)

One other cool arrival in the Great Journey update: Third-person Firefight. Halo in third-person is functional (no surprise, given third-person miniguns have been a Halo thing since 2007), but I don't really see the appeal. It's the same game from a wonkier perspective—maybe if you're introducing Halo to a young Fortnite player in your life, this is a place to start.

Infinite's Halo 2 celebration is on for at least the next month. After that, I imagine these neat Halo 2 maps will join the standard map pools.