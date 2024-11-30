Stalker 2's second patch cleans up a batch of progression blocking bugs in the middle of missions

GSC Game World has released Patch 1.0.2 for Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, focusing on bug fixes for six main missions that could block players from moving further into the game.

The missions On the Edge, A Minor Incident, Just Like the Good Old Days, All That is Left, Down Below, and Visions of Truth have all had problems big and small fixed. Most of them are focused on situations where you might have done something in an unexpected order, or where an NPC(s) would spawn dead or not at all.

In addition, more of those obnoxious EXCEPTION_ACCESS_VIOLATION errors are fixed.

This patch comes hot on the heels of the first one yesterday, which had more than 650 fixes across a broad spectrum of Stalker 2's systems, quests, visuals, and more. It also had fixes for teeth, and we all know how important teeth are to Stalker 2's developers.

You can find the full details of Stalker 2 Patch 1.0.2 on Steam.

Despite and because of the bugs, Stalker 2 is very much the kind of mess that we expected it to be—with the 83% PC Gamer review calling it a "beautiful, brilliant, but busted Stalker just like they used to make."

"Stalker 2 is killing it on Steam because we stan a janky weirdo," wrote PC Gamer's Fraser Brown.

"All in all, it's a pretty great result for a game that revels in its rough edges and old-school design sensibilities. But if anyone was going to love it, it would be us PC lot. While Stalker is a multiplatform series, at its heart it's a pure PC game: complex, systemic and risky."