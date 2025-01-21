Destiny 2 players have found the true endgame: Composing spooky remixes on a giant gothic space organ
Eat your heart out, Dracula.
After more than ten years of devoted Guardianship, my Destiny 2 time is comfortably behind me. After gathering countless guns, collecting countless orbs, and completing countless rounds of a violent game show for an unfathomable cosmic horse, the Final Shape felt like a natural endpoint. After walking the paths of the Traveler's pale heart, I was finally ready to turn my attention elsewhere.
If I knew the Scorgan was coming, I'd have never left.
The decade-spanning Light and Darkness saga might have come to a close, but Destiny 2's still spinning new stories through continuing episodic updates. The current episode, Revenant, sees the return of the Scorn baron Fikrul, enlisting players to face his undead horde of Scorn as gun-toting gothic monster hunters. With the episode's final act, Bungie added a new exotic mission, where players can storm Fikrul's haunted fortress to earn the Slayer's Fang, a shotgun that shoots splintering void rounds.
That's all well and good, but the main attraction at casa de Fikrul is the Scorgan: a massive, spooky organ running on dark ether and inscrutable Eliksni machinery to make your typical Transylvanian pipe piano look like a Fisher Price plaything.
By shooting keys in specific sequences, players can trigger different effects: unlocking secret areas, kicking off hidden boss fights, and the like. Great. Destiny stuff. Very good. But as budding organists across the Destiny subreddit have been all too happy to show, the Scorgan is made for bigger, better things.
Things like the most nightmarish rendition of Coldplay's Clocks that you've ever heard in your life.
Clocks by Coldplay Scorgan Cover from r/destiny2
Revenant is an episode full of dark alchemy and arcane ritual, but that all pales in comparison to the eldritch works of Guardians transmuting recognizable songs into hellish space music. Some are as simple as uncut recordings of players pivoting in place to shoot out chilling approximations of the Halo theme. Others are painstakingly edited compositions, stitching together captured clips of Scorgan notes into one of the world's more demonic takes on Megalovania.
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
My personal favorite is this arrangement of the theme to Studio Ghibli's Ponyo—a charming song of childlike glee that, through the unholy workings of the Scorgan, has become a harrowing musical ordeal fit for an apocalypse. It's terrible. It's beautiful. It's an effort nobody should have undertaken but deserves all the praise I can give.
Even if I haven't hopped into Destiny 2 in weeks, I'm pleased to see it's still capable of bringing players new sources of joy. My Destiny era might be past, but I hope the Scorgan has a long, bright future.
Lincoln started writing about games while convincing his college professors to accept his essays about procedural storytelling in Dwarf Fortress, eventually leveraging the brainworms from a youth spent in World of Warcraft to write for sites like Waypoint, Polygon, and Fanbyte. After three years freelancing for PC Gamer, he joined on as a full-time News Writer in 2024, bringing an expertise in Caves of Qud bird diplomacy, getting sons killed in Crusader Kings, and hitting dinosaurs with hammers in Monster Hunter.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has now banned 136,000 accounts as part of the ongoing struggle to ensure fair play but still says that IP banning isn't an option
I felt goodwill and hope for the future seeing Cybrlich and the Death Cult of Labor, an FPS that's 60% HUD and looks like an Adult Swim cartoon where you smoke 'deepweed' to restore your health and blow clouds that spell out 'doink' and 'loud'