For $8, you can get 373 games, digital comics, and more in a new charity bundle for Palestinian relief

First launched on April 12, you still have a little over eight days to take advantage of the Palestinian Relief Bundle on itch.io. The 373 games, comics, soundtracks, and other goodies would usually command $1,657, but are currently selling for a minimum payment of just eight bucks. The proceeds go to the Palestine Children's Relief Fund (PCRF), a nonprofit working to provide humanitarian aid in Gaza.

We previously reported on the Games for Gaza bundle back in October, which managed to raise $365,554.64 for the UK-based charity, Medical Aid for Palestinians. The PCRF has a similar remit, and in addition to distributing immediate humanitarian relief, is looking to rebuild healthcare facilities in Gaza and "allocate resources towards trauma counseling, mental health support, and other initiatives for children affected by the conflict, aiming to foster healing and resilience within the community."

As for the games themselves, there's enough arch indie material here to keep you satisfied for a few lifetimes. There are a few things I've never heard of that immediately caught my eye, like the rulebook for post apocalyptic mecha TTRPG Apocalypse Frame, but PCG contributor Dominic Tarason has also put together a handy guide to some of the bundle's gems over on Twitter.

A Short Hike is a real standout, a capital-C Cozy game about being a cute little bird exploring a national park. On the opposite end of the aesthetic spectrum, Brush Burial seems like my type of game: a grungy, low-fi, first person stealther where you're some kind of sewer thing murdering people. Hill Agency: Purity/Decay, meanwhile, is a stylish black and white noir adventure game with a cyberpunk twist.

The bundle will stay live through April 29, so you still have a little over a week to hop on this deal and get more games than you'll know what to do with. And if you prefer to enjoy your indie games on Steam Deck (god's own indie machine) like I do, itch.io has a handy guide on how to make it happen. I've often found that less demanding games will work right out of the box on Valve's handheld, though your mileage may vary.