Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.2's trailer has me finally hyped to get stuck back in—and to go to the moon and pilot some mechs, because why not

News
By published

Fly me to the moon.

A lolporrit squeals in excitement while being driven in a moon buggie in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, patch 7.2.
(Image credit: Square Enix)

Final Fantasy 14's next big patch, 7.2, had both its release date trailer reveal and live letter broadcast today—and it's looking like the most jam-packed update we've had in a while. Here's a quick shortlist of what'll be bundled into the patch, and when:

  • March 25 (7.2): New main story quests, including a new dungeon and trial, as well as the next tier of the Arcadion Raid.
  • April 22 (7.21): Cosmic Exploration's first zone.
  • May 27 (7.25): The long-awaited release of Dawntrail's exploration zone, The Occult Crescent, alongside new allied society and Hildibrand quests.

I'm rather excited, even if FF14 is staggering out this heap of content through the update—which doesn't come as a surprise, though it's still a little frustrating as someone who's been chomping at the bit for some solid midcore content. Still, I had a ball with the Arcadion's first four fights, and Cosmic Exploration might just tide me over.

You can see the full trailer for the patch below: It opens up with a montage of The Occult Crescent, a lush green island jampacked with monsters to grind up your new fancy Phantom Jobs. These'll be the exploration zone's typical side-progression, unlocking new abilities. We also get some glimpses of the Fork Tower, here, plucked straight from FF5 and repurposed for the MMO.

FINAL FANTASY XIV Patch 7.2 - Seekers of Eternity - YouTube FINAL FANTASY XIV Patch 7.2 - Seekers of Eternity - YouTube
Watch On

There's a brief Sphene jumpscare, as if to just remind us that the MSQ is going to be a thing, before we're shot into the moon for a gander at Cosmic Exploration. As explained in the live letter, you'll be able to access this activity after completing Endwalker, and you'll just need to have a crafting or gathering class at level 10 to hop in.

It'll function very similarly to Ishgard Restoration—a group zone with events and rewards to keep your tools busy. Oh, and there'll be large-scale operations where some players'll get to pilot mechs. Each major patch from now on will add a different planet to explore.

Lastly, we get some looks at what's going on in the main story. I'm particularly curious, especially as someone who was rather down on Dawntrail's MSQ, whether Square'll be able to get back in its players' good graces. It all certainly looks interesting. We've a mysterious science kid, and a mysterious hooded figure (who may very well be the OG Sphene), heard saying "I… died? Whatever do you mean?" Spooky.

We're also getting more out of the totally-not-evil version of Alexandria's queen, making all sorts of promises about eternal life. I'm not sure how many times we're going to have to keep teaching her and her digital copies of this particular lesson, but the counter is now firmly at 'twice, bare minimum'.

There's a few previews of the Arcadion fights jammed in here, too—brawls with a disco diva, a giant paint-wielding lalafell, some kind of horrible Akira-style monster, and a big mech are all on the docket. What's interesting is how it seems to be breaking away from arena fights, as little—and the monstrosity has a suspicious armband worked into its wall of flesh. I'm sure there's nothing to worry about.

Honestly, I'm genuinely very excited to get stuck in—even taking into account my woes with FF14's sluggish patch cycle. Despite all my griping, I do adore this game, and I'm with PC Gamer's own Mollie Taylor in wanting to see it thrive despite these issues.

For FF14's players, May 27, 2025 marks the day that Dawntrail finally has a solid base of midcore content to muck around with, but should it have taken Square almost a year to do it? Is the heft of this patch a sign of improvements to come? I hope so, because I'll be rather grumpy if the wait between 8.0 and 8.2 puts us in this same reliable rut again.

Best MMOsBest strategy gamesBest open world gamesBest survival gamesBest horror games

Best MMOs: Most massive
Best strategy games: Number crunching
Best open world games: Unlimited exploration
Best survival games: Live craft love
Best horror games: Fight or flight

TOPICS
Harvey Randall
Harvey Randall
Staff Writer

Harvey's history with games started when he first begged his parents for a World of Warcraft subscription aged 12, though he's since been cursed with Final Fantasy 14-brain and a huge crush on G'raha Tia. He made his start as a freelancer, writing for websites like Techradar, The Escapist, Dicebreaker, The Gamer, Into the Spine—and of course, PC Gamer. He'll sink his teeth into anything that looks interesting, though he has a soft spot for RPGs, soulslikes, roguelikes, deckbuilders, MMOs, and weird indie titles. He also plays a shelf load of TTRPGs in his offline time. Don't ask him what his favourite system is, he has too many.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Honey B Lovely
The state of Final Fantasy 14 in 2025: It's in a weird spot, huh?
Two goblins go for a joyride via the D.R.I.V.E system in World of Warcraft: The War Within.
WoW next big patch, Undermine(d), gets a release date, starting the countdown clock until my gaming time is entirely consumed with doing donuts in my new ride
A Vanu Vanu munches on a soft taco
Final Fantasy 14 is, you guessed it, still making bank for Square Enix as Dawntrail rakes in the big bucks, though it might not be all sunshine and tacos
Aerith from the Final Fantasy 7 remake looks a little confused.
Final Fantasy 7 Remake patch levels everyone up and lets you speed up cutscenes to help you replay it before Rebirth comes to PC
A sorceress straining to cast spells in the dead of night during the Path of Exile 2 early access trailer
Path of Exile 2's first patch of 2025 is coming later this week, with 'more rewarding' endgame mapping and the rollout of respawns when fighting pinnacle bosses
World of Warcraft's most recent patch soars with fun additions that last just long enough
Latest in Final Fantasy
A lolporrit squeals in excitement while being driven in a moon buggie in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, patch 7.2.
Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.2's trailer has me finally hyped to get stuck back in—and to go to the moon and pilot some mechs, because why not
In a world of WoW Classics and Old School RuneScapes… could Final Fantasy 14 ever do the same?
Honey B Lovely
The state of Final Fantasy 14 in 2025: It's in a weird spot, huh?
Final Fantasy 16
Final Fantasy 16 is the latest game to be freed from the shackles of Denuvo, though its 7-year-old predecessor still remains in DRM jail
Pint, a lalafellin mage, looks towards the sunset sky and closes his eyes in gracious defeat in Final Fantasy 14.
FF14 streamer yields to the MMO's bounciest catgirl, after inspiring them to beat his new speedrunning record 3 times before he could finish making a video about it
A Vanu Vanu munches on a soft taco
Final Fantasy 14 is, you guessed it, still making bank for Square Enix as Dawntrail rakes in the big bucks, though it might not be all sunshine and tacos
Latest in News
A lolporrit squeals in excitement while being driven in a moon buggie in Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail, patch 7.2.
Final Fantasy 14 patch 7.2's trailer has me finally hyped to get stuck back in—and to go to the moon and pilot some mechs, because why not
Peely from Fortnite with banana-fied Wolverine claws.
Fortnite comes to Snapdragon: Epic Games announces upcoming Arm support for its Easy Anti-Cheat software
Texas Instruments MSPM0C1104 tiny chip
World's smallest microcontroller looks like I could easily accidentally inhale it but packs a genuine 32-bit Arm CPU
Silent Hill f transmission trailer screenshots
'We've been keeping fans waiting for an awfully long time': We finally got to see more of Silent Hill f and boy, does it look great
A goblin with sharp teeth, wearing goggles, lets out a mischievous cackle in WoW&#039;s latest patch: Undermine(d).
The hooligan hacker guild that tore up WoW's newest raid (twice) just posted video evidence of the whole thing, and it's got me feeling weirdly nostalgic
A pasta &quot;display&quot; on a table showing the word &quot;keep&quot; surrounded by fruit. Obviously.
Penne for your thoughts: This pasta display can show three individual frames and it's trying its best, okay
More about final fantasy

In a world of WoW Classics and Old School RuneScapes… could Final Fantasy 14 ever do the same?
Honey B Lovely

The state of Final Fantasy 14 in 2025: It's in a weird spot, huh?
Texas Instruments MSPM0C1104 tiny chip

World's smallest microcontroller looks like I could easily accidentally inhale it but packs a genuine 32-bit Arm CPU
See more latest
Most Popular
Texas Instruments MSPM0C1104 tiny chip
World's smallest microcontroller looks like I could easily accidentally inhale it but packs a genuine 32-bit Arm CPU
Peely from Fortnite with banana-fied Wolverine claws.
Fortnite comes to Snapdragon: Epic Games announces upcoming Arm support for its Easy Anti-Cheat software
Silent Hill f transmission trailer screenshots
'We've been keeping fans waiting for an awfully long time': We finally got to see more of Silent Hill f and boy, does it look great
A pasta &quot;display&quot; on a table showing the word &quot;keep&quot; surrounded by fruit. Obviously.
Penne for your thoughts: This pasta display can show three individual frames and it's trying its best, okay
A goblin with sharp teeth, wearing goggles, lets out a mischievous cackle in WoW&#039;s latest patch: Undermine(d).
The hooligan hacker guild that tore up WoW's newest raid (twice) just posted video evidence of the whole thing, and it's got me feeling weirdly nostalgic
Intel engineers inspect a lithography machine
Finally some good vibes from Intel as stock jumps 15% on new CEO hire and Arizona fab celebrates 'Eagle has landed' moment for its 18A node
A side by side comparison of two Asus Q-Release systems, with the original design on the top and the bottom showing the apparently new design.
Asus appears to have quietly changed the design of its Q-Release PCIe slot after claims of potential GPU pin damage
Commander Shepard in Mass Effect 3.
Mass Effect's Jennifer Hale, who played femshep, 'saw no line' before she recorded them for Bioware's flagship trilogy: 'It was all cold reading on the spot'
Microsoft&#039;s Task Manager in Windows 11
After years of complaints about Windows Task Manager displaying CPU utilization incorrectly, a fix is finally on its way
Sony RGB LED panel tech
Sony's fixing the wrong panel problems while showing off its new 'RGB LED' backlight tech with outrageous colours and brightness